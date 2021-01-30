Seminar on Typhoid vaccination held

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2021 ) :An awareness seminar under the auspicious of United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF) was arranged about two-week long vaccination campaign against Typhoid fever that would continue from February-1 to Feb-15 in Rawalpindi district.

In the campaign, 18, 76,259 children from nine months to 15 years of age would be vaccinated under the Typhoid Prevention Campaign in the 123 union councils of the district.

Addressing the seminar held at a local hotel, Deputy Commissioner, Capt ® Anwar Ul Haq said Typhoid may have many complications if not properly treated.

DC urged the citizens to cooperate with the health teams as a healthy child was essential for a healthy society and this message should be conveyed to every nook and corner of the district.

He said 1101 mobile teams have been constituted that would go door to door to vaccinate free of cost injection to the children while a comprehensive micro plan has been finalized to complete the task of immunization in the cantonment areas of Rawalpindi, Rawal Town, Pothohar Town, Gujar Khan, KotliSatyan, Kahuta and Murree and other areas.

The DC also instructed officials of health department to take serious efforts for the success of the campaign so that children could be saved from typhoid epidemic in the district.

Health Chief UNICEF, Dr. Haari, Additional Secretary Technical Dr. Asif Altaf, Divisional Director Dr. Khalid Mehmood, CEo health Faiza kanwal and other official attended the seminar.