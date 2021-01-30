UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Seminar On Typhoid Vaccination Held

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 30th January 2021 | 06:50 PM

Seminar on Typhoid vaccination held

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2021 ) :An awareness seminar under the auspicious of United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF) was arranged about two-week long vaccination campaign against Typhoid fever that would continue from February-1 to Feb-15 in Rawalpindi district.

In the campaign, 18, 76,259 children from nine months to 15 years of age would be vaccinated under the Typhoid Prevention Campaign in the 123 union councils of the district.

Addressing the seminar held at a local hotel, Deputy Commissioner, Capt ® Anwar Ul Haq said Typhoid may have many complications if not properly treated.

DC urged the citizens to cooperate with the health teams as a healthy child was essential for a healthy society and this message should be conveyed to every nook and corner of the district.

He said 1101 mobile teams have been constituted that would go door to door to vaccinate free of cost injection to the children while a comprehensive micro plan has been finalized to complete the task of immunization in the cantonment areas of Rawalpindi, Rawal Town, Pothohar Town, Gujar Khan, KotliSatyan, Kahuta and Murree and other areas.

The DC also instructed officials of health department to take serious efforts for the success of the campaign so that children could be saved from typhoid epidemic in the district.

Health Chief UNICEF, Dr. Haari, Additional Secretary Technical Dr. Asif Altaf, Divisional Director Dr. Khalid Mehmood, CEo health Faiza kanwal and other official attended the seminar.

Related Topics

United Nations Mobile Murree Hotel Rawalpindi Gujar Khan Kahuta May From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

India releases poisonous water into Sutlej river, ..

48 minutes ago

Shehzad Roy expresses concerns over physical tortu ..

1 hour ago

Kashmir Solidarity Day to be observed in befitting ..

1 hour ago

PVMC conducts online session on veterinary science ..

1 hour ago

FC inaugurates water filtration plant

1 hour ago

â€˜Why Fawad Alam not selected earlier by Karachi- ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.