Seminar On 'Ulema Role In Society Character Building' Held

Published June 28, 2022

Seminar on 'Ulema role in society character building' held

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2022 ) :The district Population Welfare Department, in collaboration with Central Ulema Council, organised a seminar on 'Role of ulema in character building of society and responsibilities of parents' at the International Khatam-e-Nabuwat hall here on Tuesday.

Central Ulema Council Chairman Sahibzada Zahid Mahmood Qasmi was the chief guest while other participants included District Population Welfare Officer Atif Ali, Deputy District Officer (DDO) Tayyba Azam Khan, Prof Ashfaq Mann, Maulana Hafeez-ur-Rehman and others.

Qasmi said that ulema role was imperative in character building of society. He urged ulema to highlight the message of the population welfare programme.

He also appreciated the efforts of the Population Welfare Department for arranging seminars.

Later, shields were distributed among the participants.

