Seminar On UN Role On Kashmir Issue Held At Faisalabad Chamber Of Commerce And Industry

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Thu 24th October 2019 | 09:40 PM

Seminar on UN role on Kashmir issue held at Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2019 ) :A seminar titled 'Did United Nations fail on Kashmir issue?' was held at Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry on Thursday.

The seminar was jointly arranged by District education Authority and Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industries (FCCI).

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali was the chief guest, while CEO Education Ali Ahmad Sayan, President FCCI Rana Sikandar Azam, Ex- President Syed Zial Alamdar Hussain, DEO Khalid Akthar and other officers were also present on the occasion.

The seminar was attended by a large number of traders, representatives of civil society and students of different educational institutions.

Addressing the seminar, Deputy Commissioner said that the Kashmir issue was as old as history of United Nations.

He said that the UNO should play its role to get the Kashmir issue resolved following the resolution of UNO. He said that the Kashmir was an integral part of Pakistan and people of Pakistan stood with the Kashmiris and moral diplomatic support would continue for them.

President FCCI Rana Sikandar Azam saluted the sacrifices of the Kashmiri martyrs and said that their blood would not go waste and the Kashmiri brethren would get independence very soon.

Later, a walk was held to express solidarity with Kashmiris.

More Stories From Pakistan

