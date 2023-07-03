(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2023 ) :A seminar on the topic of understanding inheritance laws in islam was organized by the Department of Law in collaboration with the Department of Islamic Studies at Women's University Swabi.

Dr. Shams ul Husain, Associate Professor and Chairperson Department of Arabic and Islamic Studies was the key speaker.

He said that In Islamic law, the principles of inheritance are outlined in the Quran and further elaborated upon in the Hadith.

While the specifics of inheritance laws can vary across different interpretations and legal schools within Islam, there are general principles that emphasize fairness and the rights of women.

He said that one key aspect is that women have the right to inherit from their family members, including parents, spouses, children, and other relatives. The Quran specifically mentions the entitlement of daughters, sisters, mothers, and wives to inherit.

The share of inheritance for women may differ based on the relationship and the presence of other heirs, but the underlying principle is to ensure that women receive their fair share.

Dr. Alia Bibi, Lecturer Department of Arabic and Islamic Studies, not only spoke about the historical perspective of these laws but also shed light on the distribution scheme of Inheritance under Islam.

She said that it's important to note that interpretations and practices regarding women's inheritance rights within Islam can vary based on cultural, regional, and legal contexts.

Islamic scholars and legal authorities play a crucial role in applying these principles to specific cases and providing guidance to ensure fairness and justice.

Fatima Murad, lecturer Department of Law, also discussed the significance of inheritance laws and said that Islamic inheritance laws also prioritize the care and support of widows, granting them a share of their deceased husband's estate.