Seminar On Urdu Language's Role In Promoting National Unity To Be Held Tomorrow

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 01, 2022 | 08:29 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2022 ) :The National Language Promotion Department (NLPD) would organize a seminar titled "Role of urdu language in promotion of National unity" in connection with the 75 years celebrations on November 02 (Wednesday).

The event would be presided over by Dr Mumtaz Sadiq Khan, Principal Government post graduate college Rawalakot, while Director General NLPD Dr. Rauf Parekh and Executive Director NLPD, Dr Rashid Hameed would highlight the role of Urdu language to promote national unity.

Noted scholars including Dr. Abdul Rehman, Dr. Muhammad Saghir Khan, Dr. Zafar Hussain Zafar and Dr Mumtaz Sadiq Khan would read their papers during the seminar.

