Seminar on 'Valuable resources of Balochistan' tomorrow

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2023) Balochistan International Think Tank and Friends of Universe Society Pakistan to hold a seminar titled “Valuable resources of Balochistan and solution to its economic problems” at Quetta Press Club tomorrow (Sunday), said Owais Jadoon chairman of BITT.

People from various walks of life will also be awarded Quaid-e-Azam, Allama Iqbal, Bacha Khan, Khan Shaheed, Mir Ghaus Bakhsh Bizenjo, Sardar Attullah Mengal, Nisar Usmani Journalist Awards for the best performances in their respective fields.

Chairman Pashtun-Khwa Milli Awami Party, Mehmood Khan Achakzai will grace the occasion as chief guest while people from all walks of life in Balochistan will participate in the ceremony.

The BITT chairman noted that heads of different political parties of Balochistan will also present their views on the solution to the economic problems of Balochistan.

