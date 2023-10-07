Open Menu

Seminar On 'Valuable Resources Of Balochistan' Tomorrow

Umer Jamshaid Published October 07, 2023 | 11:50 PM

Seminar on 'Valuable resources of Balochistan' tomorrow

Balochistan International Think Tank and Friends of Universe Society Pakistan to hold a seminar titled “Valuable resources of Balochistan and solution to its economic problems” at Quetta Press Club tomorrow (Sunday), said Owais Jadoon chairman of BITT

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2023) Balochistan International Think Tank and Friends of Universe Society Pakistan to hold a seminar titled “Valuable resources of Balochistan and solution to its economic problems” at Quetta Press Club tomorrow (Sunday), said Owais Jadoon chairman of BITT.

People from various walks of life will also be awarded Quaid-e-Azam, Allama Iqbal, Bacha Khan, Khan Shaheed, Mir Ghaus Bakhsh Bizenjo, Sardar Attullah Mengal, Nisar Usmani Journalist Awards for the best performances in their respective fields.

Chairman Pashtun-Khwa Milli Awami Party, Mehmood Khan Achakzai will grace the occasion as chief guest while people from all walks of life in Balochistan will participate in the ceremony.

The BITT chairman noted that heads of different political parties of Balochistan will also present their views on the solution to the economic problems of Balochistan.

APP/ask.

Related Topics

Pakistan Balochistan Quetta Martyrs Shaheed Ghaus Bakhsh Bizenjo Tank Sunday All From Best

Recent Stories

Rees-Zammit grabs hat-trick as Wales beat Georgia ..

Rees-Zammit grabs hat-trick as Wales beat Georgia to top World Cup Pool C

32 minutes ago
 PSG's Lee helps South Korea to third straight Asia ..

PSG's Lee helps South Korea to third straight Asian Games gold

32 minutes ago
 ADC urges NGOs to initiate rehabilitation programs ..

ADC urges NGOs to initiate rehabilitation programs in Sanghar

32 minutes ago
 'Surprising' Bellingham helps Madrid crush Osasuna ..

'Surprising' Bellingham helps Madrid crush Osasuna, overtake Girona

32 minutes ago
 Court convicted two accused in narcotics case

Court convicted two accused in narcotics case

22 minutes ago
 Two terrorists killed in Kech IBO, large cache of ..

Two terrorists killed in Kech IBO, large cache of explosives recovered: ISPR

22 minutes ago
SA launches ICC World Cup 2023 campaign with domin ..

SA launches ICC World Cup 2023 campaign with dominant win Over Sri Lanka

57 minutes ago
 Markram stars as record-setting South Africa defea ..

Markram stars as record-setting South Africa defeat Sri Lanka

22 minutes ago
 UAE, Kyrgyzstan strengthening energy cooperation

UAE, Kyrgyzstan strengthening energy cooperation

2 hours ago
 Football: Scottish Premiership table

Football: Scottish Premiership table

22 minutes ago
 Farrell breaks Wilkinson's England points record

Farrell breaks Wilkinson's England points record

15 minutes ago
 Fire guts plastic warehouse, fuel station in sepa ..

Fire guts plastic warehouse, fuel station in separate incidents

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan