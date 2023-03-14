UrduPoint.com

Seminar On Voter Education Held In Shaheed Benazirabad

Published March 14, 2023

Seminar on voter education held in Shaheed Benazirabad

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2023 ) :District Election Commissioner Office Shaheed Benazirabad organized a seminar at Government Boys High School Gupchani regarding raising awareness about registration of vote.

Addressing the seminar, District Election Commissioner Pervez Ahmed Kalwar, Headmaster of the school Bakhshan Gupchani, Khushi Muhammad and others said that series of seminars are being organized at different educational institutions of the District Shaheed Benazirabad to create awareness about registration of vote among youths of the district and to ensure more and more registration of the votes in order to exercise their right of franchise during elections.

Speakers appealed to the general public that citizens who have attained the age of 18 years shall immediately apply for their National Identity Cards for registration of their votes in the next step. Masroor Memon of District Election Office, teachers of the school and students attended the seminar in large number.

