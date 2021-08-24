Seminar on "Water Conservation and Management in Potohar Region" held at PMAS

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2021 ) :Water conservation and management is the only way to overcome the water crisis in the Potohar region, said the speakers from different organization in a one-day national seminar on "Water Conservation and Management in Potohar Region".

The seminar organized by Faculty of Agricultural Engineering & Technology (FAE&T) in collaboration with Office of Research Innovation & Commercialization (ORIC) of Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR). The seminar was addressed by speakers from different organizations including Agency for Barani Area Development (ABAD), Agriculture Engineering Department, Directorate of Soil Conservation (DSC), Water Management (DWM) Rawalpindi, Barani Agriculture Research Institute (BARI) and Pakistan Council of Research in Water Resources (PCRWR).

The speaker suggested construction of small dams, implementing rainwater harvesting and high-efficiency irrigation techniques to increase water storage, which would not only be beneficial for irrigation but also for the masses and livestock sector in the region.

All presenters shared their research and development activities related to water conservation and management. Engr. Dr. Jehanzeb Masud Cheema (Incharge FAE&T) and Engr. Malik Akbar briefed all the participants about objectives and scope of the seminar.

Dr. Cheema highlighted the water conservation and management concerns of the Potohar region.

Dr. Muhammad Ashraf Chairman PCRWR addressing the participants highlighted the way forward to address the water challenges of Potohar Region.

He said that water conservation and management in the Potohar region is need of the hour and the agriculture scientists should make their plans accordingly.

Every land has its uniqueness and biodiversity, he said adding, being agriculture scientists, it's our responsibility to resolve water crisis issues by adopting modern techniques.

Prof. Dr. Qamar uz Zaman, Vice Chancellor PMAS AAUR, emphasized the collaboration and integrated approach to address the water and agriculture productivity challenges.

He appreciated the initiatives of different organizations related to water resources of Potohar region.

Dr. Zaman recommended formulation of a research agenda keeping in view the future water needs to meet the needs of a growing population.

He emphasized that such interactive sessions should be organized regularly to identify the sustainable solution.

Earlier, Ms Qurat ul Ain Rasheed Chief ABAD, Dr Attiq ur Rehman, Soil Scientist from DSC, Dr. M. Ramzan Ansar from BARI Chakwal and Engr. M. Iqbal Chohan from DWM highlighted the importance of small dams, rainwater harvesting and high-efficiency irrigation techniques saying these steps could help the country increase its water storage to the international standard which would not only supplement the irrigation but also provide sufficient drinking water for livestock and people.

They highlighted the government support and work being done in the Potohar region to overcome the water crisis issue and their impact in the area.

At the end, chief guest Dr. Ashraf and Dr. Qamar-uz-Zaman distributed certificates and shields among the participants and guest speakers of the seminar.