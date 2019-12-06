UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Seminar On "Water Disputes In 21st Century-The Case Of

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 06th December 2019 | 11:59 PM

Seminar on

The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) in collaboration with the Pakistan Centre for Law and Society organised a seminar on "Water Disputes in the 21st Century - The Case of Pakistan in the Global Wars on Water" here in City Campus Lahore

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2019 ):The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) in collaboration with the Pakistan Centre for Law and Society organised a seminar on "Water Disputes in the 21st Century - The Case of Pakistan in the Global Wars on Water" here in City Campus Lahore.

Justice Jawad Hassan was the guest of honour while Barrister Nudra Abdul-Majeed, Advocate Feisal Naqvi, Advocate Rafay Alam, Senior Counsel Bilal Soofi and Dr Qamer Shahid spoke about water crisis in Pakistan and proposed practical solutions for resolving it.

They covered various aspects related to surface of water and groundwater problems in Pakistan.

The audience participated actively in the panel discussion which included representatives from the Indus Water Commission, the Chambers of Commerce and Industry, Sindh Water Board, Environmental Sciences Department of Punjab University, postgraduate students of UVAS and lawyers.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Lahore Century Punjab Water Chambers Of Commerce Lawyers University Of Veterinary & Animal Sciences From Industry

Recent Stories

Thunberg urges climate action because 'people are ..

19 minutes ago

Three killed, shooter dead in US navy base attack

19 minutes ago

Ferguson 'incredibly proud' ahead of Everton manag ..

19 minutes ago

French government sticks by pension reform as stri ..

19 minutes ago

Rally held to express solidarity with Kashmiri peo ..

19 minutes ago

Stock markets power ahead on strong US jobs data

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.