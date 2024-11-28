Seminar on wheat production held

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2024) A seminar was held under the auspices of the Agriculture Department Extension in the village of Karani, Union Council Sheikh Shajra, as part of the 'Grow More Wheat' campaign.

The seminar was participated in large numbers of farmers, including Special Secretary of Agriculture South Punjab Sarfraz Hussain Magsi, and former MNA Mian Najibuddin Awaisi. Speaking at the event, Special Secretary Sarfraz Hussain Magsi addressed the farmers, stating that wheat is a vital food crop that plays a key role in the country's food security. The province of Punjab holds particular significance in wheat cultivation and production. The Chief Minister of Punjab has announced billions of rupees in rewards to promote wheat cultivation. Under this initiative, 1,000 laser land levelers will be provided free of charge through a lottery for farmers cultivating more than 12.5 acres of wheat, and 1,000 tractors will be provided for those cultivating over 25 acres. Farmers cultivating between 1 to 12 acres will be facilitated in purchasing fertilizers, seeds, and agricultural medicines through an interest-free loan scheme via the Punjab Chief Minister Kisan Card.

He further urged farmers to report dealers who charge excessive prices or make deductions on the Kisan Card, assuring that strict action would be taken against them.

On this occasion, Director of Agriculture Extension Bahawalpur, Muhammad Jameel Ghori, stated in his address that this year, a target of 2.611 million acres for wheat cultivation has been set in the Bahawalpur division. So far, approximately 94 percent of this target has been achieved, while the wheat sowing process is still ongoing. Former MNA Mian Najibuddin Owaisi, in his speech, mentioned that Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has initiated revolutionary measures for the prosperity of farmers and agricultural development, the benefits of which are already being realized. DAP and urea fertilizers are available in the market at prices lower than the set rates. The seminar also featured Deputy Director of Agriculture Extension Hafiz Muhammad Shafiq, Assistant Director of Agriculture Extension Dr. Masood Saleem Bhutta, and other experts who provided farmers with information about modern wheat production technology.