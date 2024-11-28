Seminar On Wheat Production Held
Umer Jamshaid Published November 28, 2024 | 04:10 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2024) A seminar was held under the auspices of the Agriculture Department Extension in the village of Karani, Union Council Sheikh Shajra, as part of the 'Grow More Wheat' campaign.
The seminar was participated in large numbers of farmers, including Special Secretary of Agriculture South Punjab Sarfraz Hussain Magsi, and former MNA Mian Najibuddin Awaisi. Speaking at the event, Special Secretary Sarfraz Hussain Magsi addressed the farmers, stating that wheat is a vital food crop that plays a key role in the country's food security. The province of Punjab holds particular significance in wheat cultivation and production. The Chief Minister of Punjab has announced billions of rupees in rewards to promote wheat cultivation. Under this initiative, 1,000 laser land levelers will be provided free of charge through a lottery for farmers cultivating more than 12.5 acres of wheat, and 1,000 tractors will be provided for those cultivating over 25 acres. Farmers cultivating between 1 to 12 acres will be facilitated in purchasing fertilizers, seeds, and agricultural medicines through an interest-free loan scheme via the Punjab Chief Minister Kisan Card.
He further urged farmers to report dealers who charge excessive prices or make deductions on the Kisan Card, assuring that strict action would be taken against them.
On this occasion, Director of Agriculture Extension Bahawalpur, Muhammad Jameel Ghori, stated in his address that this year, a target of 2.611 million acres for wheat cultivation has been set in the Bahawalpur division. So far, approximately 94 percent of this target has been achieved, while the wheat sowing process is still ongoing. Former MNA Mian Najibuddin Owaisi, in his speech, mentioned that Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has initiated revolutionary measures for the prosperity of farmers and agricultural development, the benefits of which are already being realized. DAP and urea fertilizers are available in the market at prices lower than the set rates. The seminar also featured Deputy Director of Agriculture Extension Hafiz Muhammad Shafiq, Assistant Director of Agriculture Extension Dr. Masood Saleem Bhutta, and other experts who provided farmers with information about modern wheat production technology.
Recent Stories
Falling Walls Science Summit 2024: Tackling climate, health and energy challenge ..
Pakistan will never go to India if neutral venue finalized for ICC Champions Tro ..
Third ODI: Kamran Ghulam, Abdullah Shafique push Pakistan to strong position aga ..
Flight operations affected at Paris airport due to missing dog
Indian court moved for Temple on premises of great saint Hazrat Moinuddin Chisht ..
Rawalpindi police register 32 cases related to Nov 24 protests
Journalist Mattiullah Jan arrested in Islamabad
The Muslim League team congratulates Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain on ..
Actress Nargis approaches FIA against fellow artists
PSX 100 index crosses 100,000-point mark
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 November 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
SHO, female SI suspended11 seconds ago
-
Moderate rain likely from Nov 28-Dec 02; to improve air quality14 seconds ago
-
SIAL executive committee meeting held18 seconds ago
-
Women stage protest over lack of hygienic drinking water in IIOJK20 seconds ago
-
Workshop on drugs prevention in educational institutions held28 seconds ago
-
Syed Nasir Shah lays foundation stone of Gate of Sukkur31 seconds ago
-
PHA taking steps for city beautification, employees' welfare: DG10 minutes ago
-
PAS-ANSO International Conference on Emerging Pathogens to be held in December11 minutes ago
-
Crackdown intensified against adulterated milk supply in DI Khan20 minutes ago
-
KP Food Authority recovered dead cow in DI Khan21 minutes ago
-
PFA discards 1,700 litres adulterated milk40 minutes ago
-
Two injured as dumper hits motorcycle in Karachi40 minutes ago