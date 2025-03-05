Seminar On Women Development Held At IUB
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2025) school of State Sciences, Directorate of Women Development Centre and Girls Guide Society Directorate of Students Affairs the Islamia University of Bahawalpur organised a seminar and panel discussion on International Women’s Day.
The event was chaired by Dean Faculty of Social Sciences Prof. Dr. Rubina Bhatti. Director Women Development Center and Advisor Girls Guide Dr. Sarfraz Batool and Co-Advisor Girls Guide Alina Tariq moderated the event. Keynote speakers included Chairperson Department of International Relations and Political Science International Islamic University Islamabad Prof. Dr. Noor Fatima, Assistant Professor Gender Studies Punjab University Lahore Dr. Nayab Javed, Director Women Development Center University of Home Economics Lahore Dr.
Iram Rabab, former MNA Parveen Masood Bhatti, former MPA Fozia Ayub Qureshi, and Amber Tansir from Pak Sarzameen spoke about various aspects of women empowerment, women’s role and challenges in politics, public policy and good governance.
Prof. Dr. Rubina Bhatti spoke about gender equality and the SDG goals of gender equality. She emphasized on the professional development of women that women should know about their rights and responsibilities and future goals. The event was attended by Dr. Kulsoom Akhtar Lecturer IBM&AS, Dr. Bushra Assistant Professor Faculty of Agriculture, Fatima Muzahir Deputy Registrar Public Affairs, Hira Riaz Political Science, Latifa Language education, Advisors and IBB Advisors and Assistants.
