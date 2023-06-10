Seminar on 'Women empowerment' held in Sargodha

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2023 ) :A seminar on 'Women empowerment' was held under the auspices of the Sargodha Woman Chamber of Commerce and Industries (SWCCI) at the Sargodha Chamber of Commerce.

SWCCI President Shamim Aftab was the chief guest at the function. Purpose of the seminar was to review the steps taken by the chamber for welfare of womenfolk through financial assistance, said the SWCCI president.

Ms.

Shamim Aftab said the SWCCI was fulfilling its duties to encourage women and it had helped out hundreds of middle class, poor and needy women during the past few years. She said the Woman Chamber wanted to empower poor women through the use of all available resources.

SWCCI Vice President Miss Sadia, Executive members including Dr Nusrat Javed, Madam Shazia Bangash, Madam Robina Mukhtar, Madam Tehsin and members Madam Sumaira Shahid, Dr Ateeqa and others were present at the seminar.