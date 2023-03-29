Seminar on women held

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2023 ) :A seminar was held on "Digital Innovation and Technology for Gender Equality" in collaboration with the UN Women and NGOs (Baidarie and Mumkin) in connection with the International Women Day.

Executive Director Baidarie Professor Arshad Mirza, Vice President Hina Noreen, Legal Expert Sajid Iqbal Khan Advocate, Project Director Asif Raza and women from different walks of life participated in the seminar.

Addressing the participants, Arshad Mirza said the aim of the gender equality programme was to change an attitude towards women and to help facilitate women's access to information, resources and institutions.

Hina Nureen said the government as well as society had an important role to play for welfareof women.