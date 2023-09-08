Seminar on women rights and gender based violence held in Quetta

The Ministry of Human Rights on Friday held an awareness-raising event on women's rights and Gender-Based Violence (GBV) for the local communities of Quetta

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2023 ) :The Ministry of Human Rights on Friday held an awareness-raising event on women's rights and Gender-Based Violence (GBV) for the local communities of Quetta.

The objective of the event was to enhance the understanding of communities, regarding the rights of women and GBV, its negative impact on society, and ways in which it could be addressed through community-based measures, and the role of the Ministry of Human Rights in addressing these issues.

The event focused on areas like women's rights, pro-women laws, institutional rehabilitation, referral, and other protective measures in place for survivors of GBV. More than 145 participants from various communities including women, students, transgender, civil society representatives, lawyers, education officers, health officials, district administration officers, and the media, participated in the session.

Ambreen Guland and Rubina Zehri from the Women Development Department Quetta said that violence is not only physical but economic and psychological as well.

Shahzad Ahmad Khan, Director-IC, Ministry of Human Rights, explained in detail the laws for protection against GBV, their sections, offenses, and punishments.

He said that women constitute more than half of the population of Pakistan. Economic, physical, and psychological violence prevents them from joining the formal or informal economy, which not only causes harm to the victims and their families but also hinders the economic progress of the nation as a whole.

Fauzia Shaheen, Baluchistan Commission on the Status of Women, and Farkhanda Aurangzeb, NCHR member Baluchistan, explained various laws in Baluchistan related to women's rights and GBV.

Alahuddin Khilji, resident director Aurat Foundation, explained in detail the facilities and remedies available for women survivors, punishment for perpetrators, and other GBV-related issues in Quetta.