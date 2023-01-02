UrduPoint.com

Seminar On "Women's Health And Self-Reliance" Held

Published January 02, 2023

Seminar on "Women's Health and Self-Reliance" held

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2023 ) :The Post Graduate Medical Institute Principal Prof Dr Muhammad Al-Fareed Zafar Monday said that New Year 2023 needs to be celebrated as the year of women's rights and self-reliance so that women can contribute to the economic development and national prosperity by improving their health.

He expressed these views while addressing a seminar on the topic of Women's Health and Self-Reliance at Lahore General Hospital, in which Prof Faheem Afzal, Dr Misbah Javed, Dr Laila Shafiq, Dr Mehwish Ilyas and Dr Rizwana Tariq also expressed their views.

Dr. Muhammad Safdar and Dr. Abdul Aziz were also present in the seminar along with young doctors.

Prof. Al-Fareed Zafar said that normally women in the society hesitate to express anyone about their health issues especially gynecological diseases, which creates complications for them. He said that there is a dire need to create self-confidence in every woman regarding gynecological issues so that they can get timely medical advice from doctors and treatment as well.

Dr Laila Shafiq and medical experts contributed that women during pregnancy, have to face many problems about which especially young girls have mental, physical and social bearers due to lack of proper awareness and information, for which it is necessary that mothers must give their daughters basic information and necessary knowledge at the time of puberty. Moreover, girls should be aware of the issues so that they don't face any problem and can step into their practical life with confidence and being the healthy citizen.

Principal PGMI and renowned Gynecologist Prof. Al-Fareed Zafar said that normally our women are forced to get amulet (Taweez) and other tips instead of getting their proper medical check-up done in case of childlessness, whereas they need the guidance of a good gynecologist. He added that the formation of glands and cysts in the uterus and ovaries has become a common disease, which not only causes irregularity in women, but is also a major reason for not having children and women need a specialist to meet these challenges.

