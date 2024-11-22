A National Seminar on Women's Land Rights in Pakistan Featuring an All-women Panel held here on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2024) A National Seminar on Women's Land Rights in Pakistan Featuring an All-women Panel held here on Friday.

Dr Mazhar Abbas, the Principal Investigator of an HEC funded research project "Women's Land Rights in Pakistan: Laws, Policies, and Practices" is credited for organizing a national seminar on women's land rights where all the six panelists were not only women but also undergrad students.

Dr Abbas, who teaches history at Government College University Faisalabad, held that giving space to students, particularly female, and promoting them is one of his priorities.

He further added that if women are speaking themselves about their own rights, it weighs more - the other women would value the words of their fellow beings more than the words of the opposite gender.

The seminar offered a comprehensive exploration of laws, policies, and their practical implementation. Ms Malaika Noor and Chashman Pari emphasized the legal frameworks and Islamic principles advocating for women's land rights. Ms Laiba Adnan and Ms Guldasta Pahteen explored national and provincial policies, shedding light on how these shape pathways for women's land ownership.

Amna Hareem and Samreen Maqsood tackled the challenges of policy implementation, highlighting gaps and potential solutions.