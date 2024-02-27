Open Menu

Sumaira FH Published February 27, 2024 | 10:36 PM

Seminar on 'Women’s property rights and protection against harassment at workplace' held

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2024) The Office of Students’ Advisor of the International Islamic University, Islamabad (IIUI) in collaboration with the Federal Ombudsperson Secretariat for Protection against Harassment of Women at Workplace (FOSPAH) arranged an awareness seminar on women’s property rights and protection against harassment at the workplace on Tuesday.

The Federal Ombudsperson, Fauzia Viqar congratulated Professor Dr. Samina Malik for being appointed as the first female Rector of IIUI and stated that women in decision-making play an important role as mentors and role models.

She also encouraged women to speak up against gender inequality and discrimination to accomplish a gender-equal Pakistan, in which women contribute equally to the development of the country.

The Federal Ombudsperson highlighted the critical need to include more women in decision-making roles across the government and private sector.

Ms. Zaynib Sohail, Assistant Registrar FOSPAH apprised the audience about the provisions of the harassment and property rights law and elaborated upon the salient features of these Acts to educate the participants about their rights and obligations.

Rector IIUI in her address pledged her commitment to eradicating harassment from IIUI and encouraged students to report harassment to the Inquiry Committee. She also urged students to educate their parents, relatives and friends regarding the legal regime relating to harassment to ensure a harassment-free Pakistan.

