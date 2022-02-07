UrduPoint.com

Seminar On 'Women's Right, Harassment At Workplace" Held At UoS

Muhammad Irfan Published February 07, 2022 | 06:52 PM

Seminar on 'Women's right, harassment at workplace" held at UoS

A seminar on 'women's rights and harassment of women in the workplace' was held at Sargodha University, here on Monday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2022 ) :A seminar on 'women's rights and harassment of women in the workplace' was held at Sargodha University, here on Monday.

The seminar, organised by the Quality Enhancement Cell was attended by Women Ombudsperson Punjab Nabila Hakim Ali Khan, Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Saleem Mazhar, Principal Law College Dr. Aateka Lohani, female teachers and a large number of female students.

Addressing the seminar, Women Ombudsperson Nabila Hakim spoke about the problems faced by female students, working women and the deprivation of women in inheritance.

She highlighted the legislation and measures taken at the Federal as well as provincial levels to protect the rights and dignity of women.

She said that staring at women, sending abusing messages, immoral behavior, talking or touching in the workplace falls under the category of harassment.

"It is our responsibility to give women legitimate inheritance rights, If a woman is not given a share in the family inheritance or her right is occupied then she must file a complaint to Ombudsman Office which the matter will be decided within 60 days'', she added.

VC Sargodha University Prof Dr Muhammad Saleem Mazhar said; "Respect for women is a moral, religious and social duty of all of us".

He said that for the development of the society, besides empowering women, it was necessary to change the discriminatory attitude towards the birth of girls and women's rights.

"Every effort is being made to make Sargodha University an excellent, safe and quality educational institution, VC added.

More Stories From Pakistan

