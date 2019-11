A public awareness seminar on the working of Wafaqi Mohtasib (ombudsman) Secretariat would be held at Governor House here on Wednesday, November,13

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2019 ) :A public awareness seminar on the working of Wafaqi Mohtasib (ombudsman) Secretariat would be held at Governor House here on Wednesday, November ,13.

Official sources told APP on Saturday that Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar and Wafaqi Mohtasib Syed Tahir Shahbaz will speak on this occasion.