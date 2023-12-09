Seminar on World Anti-corruption day held

DG KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2023) The district administration has organized a seminar on the eve of World Anti-Corruption Day (December 9) at the Arts Council on Saturday.

Addressing the seminar, Additional Commissioner Karim Baksh said that all the stakeholders have to be mobilized to eradicate the menace of corruption. 'We have to root out corruption from across the country. He further said that the promotion of honesty, discouragement of wrongdoings, and performing duty excellently should be our priority.

Additional Commissioner Revenue Mian Rizwan Nazir said that we have to take a pledge for self-accountability on Anti-corruption day and students should play their role to eliminate corruption.

Director Anti-Corruption Umar Hayat Laghari said that corruption was hollowing the roots of the country. He stated that lack of education, unsatisfactory performance, unfair distribution of resources, and avoidance of duties were the main reasons for corruption.

The students made speeches in an enthusiastic manner which were highly encouraged by the participants in the seminar.

At the end, cash prizes were also distributed among the students. Meanwhile, an awareness walk was also held on Anti-corruption day.

