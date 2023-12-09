Open Menu

Seminar On World Anti-corruption Day Held

Muhammad Irfan Published December 09, 2023 | 05:10 PM

Seminar on World Anti-corruption day held

DG KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2023) The district administration has organized a seminar on the eve of World Anti-Corruption Day (December 9) at the Arts Council on Saturday.

Addressing the seminar, Additional Commissioner Karim Baksh said that all the stakeholders have to be mobilized to eradicate the menace of corruption. 'We have to root out corruption from across the country. He further said that the promotion of honesty, discouragement of wrongdoings, and performing duty excellently should be our priority.

Additional Commissioner Revenue Mian Rizwan Nazir said that we have to take a pledge for self-accountability on Anti-corruption day and students should play their role to eliminate corruption.

Director Anti-Corruption Umar Hayat Laghari said that corruption was hollowing the roots of the country. He stated that lack of education, unsatisfactory performance, unfair distribution of resources, and avoidance of duties were the main reasons for corruption.

The students made speeches in an enthusiastic manner which were highly encouraged by the participants in the seminar.

At the end, cash prizes were also distributed among the students. Meanwhile, an awareness walk was also held on Anti-corruption day.

APP/hus-sak

1630 hrs

Related Topics

Corruption World Education December All From

Recent Stories

Sophie Turner's new romance post Joe Jonas split

Sophie Turner's new romance post Joe Jonas split

2 hours ago
 Resham decides against marrying within showbiz ind ..

Resham decides against marrying within showbiz industry

2 hours ago
 Multinational Joint Special Forces Exercise ‘Faj ..

Multinational Joint Special Forces Exercise ‘Fajar Al Sharq-V’ held at Pabbi

3 hours ago
 Shadab Khan opens up about experience under Babar ..

Shadab Khan opens up about experience under Babar Azam’s captaincy

4 hours ago
 Shawaal Zulfiqar ruled out for six weeks

Shawaal Zulfiqar ruled out for six weeks

5 hours ago
 Nawaz Sharif hints he wants accountability, not po ..

Nawaz Sharif hints he wants accountability, not power

5 hours ago
Caretaker PM reiterates Pakistan's commitment to S ..

Caretaker PM reiterates Pakistan's commitment to SAARC process

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 December 2023

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 December 2023

8 hours ago
 Siraj urges masses to support JI in upcoming elect ..

Siraj urges masses to support JI in upcoming elections

18 hours ago
 KU launches four-year BS degree program in Digital ..

KU launches four-year BS degree program in Digital Media Marketing

18 hours ago
 Five SIs suspended for poor investigation

Five SIs suspended for poor investigation

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan