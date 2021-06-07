Seminar on ''World Food Safety Training Day'' held at KFUEIT

A seminar to mark the ''World Food Safety Training Day" was organised by the Department of Food Sciences of Khawaja Fareed University of Engineering and Information Technology (KFUEIT) here on Monday

RAHIM YAR KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2021 ) :A seminar to mark the ''World Food Safety Training Day" was organised by the Department of Food Sciences of Khawaja Fareed University of Engineering and Information Technology (KFUEIT) here on Monday.

On the occasion, speakers said that impure food causing diseases in human bodies and the rate was increasing rapidly for not taking care in this regard.

KFUEIT Registrar Dr Muhammad Asghar Hashmi stressed the need for consuming pure and wholesome food to prevent diseases.

Dr Farhan Chughtai and Dr Atif Liaqat also shed light on the use of healthy diet.

The participants were told that according to the World Health Organization (WHO), 5,500 people across the globe were dying every day due to consuming unhealthy diet.

An awareness walk was also organised which was attended by Dr Aslam Khan, Dr Khalid and others.