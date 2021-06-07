UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Seminar On ''World Food Safety Training Day'' Held At KFUEIT

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 07th June 2021 | 07:21 PM

Seminar on ''World Food Safety Training Day'' held at KFUEIT

A seminar to mark the ''World Food Safety Training Day" was organised by the Department of Food Sciences of Khawaja Fareed University of Engineering and Information Technology (KFUEIT) here on Monday

RAHIM YAR KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2021 ) :A seminar to mark the ''World Food Safety Training Day" was organised by the Department of Food Sciences of Khawaja Fareed University of Engineering and Information Technology (KFUEIT) here on Monday.

On the occasion, speakers said that impure food causing diseases in human bodies and the rate was increasing rapidly for not taking care in this regard.

KFUEIT Registrar Dr Muhammad Asghar Hashmi stressed the need for consuming pure and wholesome food to prevent diseases.

Dr Farhan Chughtai and Dr Atif Liaqat also shed light on the use of healthy diet.

The participants were told that according to the World Health Organization (WHO), 5,500 people across the globe were dying every day due to consuming unhealthy diet.

An awareness walk was also organised which was attended by Dr Aslam Khan, Dr Khalid and others.

Related Topics

World Technology

Recent Stories

Independent Safety Check Needed at Bangladeshi Isl ..

2 minutes ago

England fined for slow over-rate in New Zealand Te ..

2 minutes ago

WSSP launches 14-Day sanitation campaign; teams to ..

2 minutes ago

US Must Revitalize Alliances to Outcompete China - ..

2 minutes ago

Girl's body found in canal

2 minutes ago

ICCI opens vaccination centre for business communi ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.