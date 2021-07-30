UrduPoint.com

Seminar On World Hepatitis Day

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 30th July 2021 | 06:10 PM

Seminar on World Hepatitis Day

Muzaffargarh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2021 ) :Hepatitis, a deadliest disease could be eliminated from the Pakistan by 2030 if the World Health Organization's (WHO) four-point plan Is followed flawlessly to contain the disease.

The four point plan of WHO adopted by the government is awareness, prevention, diagnosis and cure of Hepatitis, said the experts at tehsil headquarter hospital kot adu's department for liver and stomach diseases on Friday in a seminar on World Hepatitis Day to create awareness among the People.

Awareness walk was also held outside the hospital in which number of doctors, paramedics and people from different walks of life participated.

The experts in the seminar were of the view that the disease can cause serious problems like excess water in Stomach, blood vomit and liver cancer.

Hepatitis specialist at tehsil head quarter kot adu Dr. Imran said that free screening process for poor patients is continuously underway.

Another expert said that masses should also avoid visiting Quakes for treatment of hepatitis because they do not know how to diagnose the disease and its treatment accordingly.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Poor Water Cure Cancer From Government Blood

Recent Stories

The Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi decided to sh ..

The Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi decided to shut down all its cultural activ ..

12 minutes ago
 UAE announces 1,520 new COVID-19 cases, 1,497 reco ..

UAE announces 1,520 new COVID-19 cases, 1,497 recoveries, 4 deaths in last 24 ho ..

28 minutes ago
 Analysis: Profound appreciation for Mohamed bin Za ..

Analysis: Profound appreciation for Mohamed bin Zayed&#039;s visit to Austria

42 minutes ago
 Cane millers facing destructive propaganda: Mian Z ..

Cane millers facing destructive propaganda: Mian Zahid Hussain

1 hour ago

Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad inaugurated “Probiotics Research Lab” in ..

1 hour ago
 Russia adds 23,564 COVID-19 infections

Russia adds 23,564 COVID-19 infections

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.