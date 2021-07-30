(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Muzaffargarh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2021 ) :Hepatitis, a deadliest disease could be eliminated from the Pakistan by 2030 if the World Health Organization's (WHO) four-point plan Is followed flawlessly to contain the disease.

The four point plan of WHO adopted by the government is awareness, prevention, diagnosis and cure of Hepatitis, said the experts at tehsil headquarter hospital kot adu's department for liver and stomach diseases on Friday in a seminar on World Hepatitis Day to create awareness among the People.

Awareness walk was also held outside the hospital in which number of doctors, paramedics and people from different walks of life participated.

The experts in the seminar were of the view that the disease can cause serious problems like excess water in Stomach, blood vomit and liver cancer.

Hepatitis specialist at tehsil head quarter kot adu Dr. Imran said that free screening process for poor patients is continuously underway.

Another expert said that masses should also avoid visiting Quakes for treatment of hepatitis because they do not know how to diagnose the disease and its treatment accordingly.