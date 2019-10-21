UrduPoint.com
Seminar On "World Hydrocephalus And Spina Bifida Day" To Be Held On Oct 22 At LUMHS

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Mon 21st October 2019 | 02:08 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2019 ) :The department of Neurosurgery, Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences, Jamshoro will organize one day seminar on "World Hydrocephalus and Spina Bifida Day" on Tuesday (October 22, 2019).

The seminar themed "The Full picture Campaign" will be held at Latif hall of LUMHS, Jamshoro at about 10 a.m.

The Vice Chancellor, LUMHS Prof. Dr. Bikha Ram Devrajani will be the chief guest of the seminar while Prof. Dr. Jan Muhammad Memon, Prof. Dr. Rasheed Jooma, Prof. Dr. Aftab Muneer, DG Health Sindh Dr. Masood Solangi and MS LUH Dr. Mubeen Memon will attend as guest of honor.

This day is being observed on October 22 every year all over the world to raise awareness regarding Hydrocephalus and prevention of Spina Bifida.

