Seminar On World Pharmacist Day Held
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 25, 2024 | 10:30 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2024) A seminar was held in Quetta regarding the importance of pharmaceuticals, drug use, pharmacists and the pharmaceutical industry, in which a large number of students participated.
Department of Pharmacy, University of Balochistan, organized the event.
Dr. Saeed Umar, Professor, Dr. Alam Tareen, Vice Chancellor, Dr. Zafar Ahmad Din, Dr. Fahad Saleem said that with the importance of drugs in saving human life and treating diseases, the industrial and pharmaceutical industry There is a great need to highlight the commercial importance in Balochistan.
Speakers said that after Corona, major economies around the world have been affected and the businesses of big companies have also ended.
An exhibition of posters was also organized on Pharmacist Day regarding the importance of medicines.
In the posters displayed in the exhibition, the correct use of medicines, self-medication and the harmful effects of using wrong medicines on human health, side effects of medicines and new medicines was highlighted.
APP/ask.
Recent Stories
Has Veena Malik fallen in love again?
ADB predicts improvement in Pakistan economy, decline in inflation
TikToker claims she proposed marriage to Shadab Khan
Wants VCs’appointments on merit, says Punjab governor
IHC bars SZABU from announcing MDCAT results
Imran Khan asks govt to announce appointment of next CJP
Punjab CM Maryam criticizes KP CM Gandapur
Punjab Govt Launches Global IT Certifications Program: 40+ global certifications ..
Punjab Govt launches global IT certifications programmes
Haier Air Conditioners: Embracing the Digital Era with the Haismart App
U.S. Ambassador Highlights Strengths and Benefits of U.S.-Pakistan Trade and Inv ..
PAA’s New Term Commences as Mr. Ahmed Kapadia assumes role of newly elected Ch ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
NA committee for devising a policy to protect rights of local fisher-folk2 minutes ago
-
Public support vital to eliminate terrorism:DPO2 minutes ago
-
Pakistan reports 22nd polio case2 minutes ago
-
Punjab making progress by leaps and bounds: Azma Bokhari2 minutes ago
-
AC Qasimabad visits blast site in Bhitai Nagar area12 minutes ago
-
Belarus, Pakistan strengthen ties in sustainable transportation12 minutes ago
-
Remittance flow can be increased by sending well-trained youth abroad; Rana Mashhood21 minutes ago
-
Govt committed to strengthen economy: Ahsan22 minutes ago
-
IGP visits under-construction Police Khidmat Markaz22 minutes ago
-
IHC reserves decision on Fawad Chaudhry's travel ban case22 minutes ago
-
Kohat bids farewell to ADC Reena Suhrawardy32 minutes ago
-
FO issues travel advisory for Lebanon32 minutes ago