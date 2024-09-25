Seminar on World pharmacist Day held

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2024) A seminar was held in Quetta regarding the importance of pharmaceuticals, drug use, pharmacists and the pharmaceutical industry, in which a large number of students participated.

Department of Pharmacy, University of Balochistan, organized the event.

Dr. Saeed Umar, Professor, Dr. Alam Tareen, Vice Chancellor, Dr. Zafar Ahmad Din, Dr. Fahad Saleem said that with the importance of drugs in saving human life and treating diseases, the industrial and pharmaceutical industry There is a great need to highlight the commercial importance in Balochistan.

Speakers said that after Corona, major economies around the world have been affected and the businesses of big companies have also ended.

An exhibition of posters was also organized on Pharmacist Day regarding the importance of medicines.

In the posters displayed in the exhibition, the correct use of medicines, self-medication and the harmful effects of using wrong medicines on human health, side effects of medicines and new medicines was highlighted.

