Open Menu

Seminar On World Pharmacist Day Held

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 25, 2024 | 10:30 PM

Seminar on World pharmacist Day held

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2024) A seminar was held in Quetta regarding the importance of pharmaceuticals, drug use, pharmacists and the pharmaceutical industry, in which a large number of students participated.

Department of Pharmacy, University of Balochistan, organized the event.

Dr. Saeed Umar, Professor, Dr. Alam Tareen, Vice Chancellor, Dr. Zafar Ahmad Din, Dr. Fahad Saleem said that with the importance of drugs in saving human life and treating diseases, the industrial and pharmaceutical industry There is a great need to highlight the commercial importance in Balochistan.

Speakers said that after Corona, major economies around the world have been affected and the businesses of big companies have also ended.

An exhibition of posters was also organized on Pharmacist Day regarding the importance of medicines.

In the posters displayed in the exhibition, the correct use of medicines, self-medication and the harmful effects of using wrong medicines on human health, side effects of medicines and new medicines was highlighted.

APP/ask.

Related Topics

Balochistan World Quetta Drugs Event Industry

Recent Stories

Has Veena Malik fallen in love again?

Has Veena Malik fallen in love again?

3 hours ago
 ADB predicts improvement in Pakistan economy, decl ..

ADB predicts improvement in Pakistan economy, decline in inflation

3 hours ago
 TikToker claims she proposed marriage to Shadab Kh ..

TikToker claims she proposed marriage to Shadab Khan

4 hours ago
 Wants VCs’appointments on merit, says Punjab gov ..

Wants VCs’appointments on merit, says Punjab governor

4 hours ago
 IHC bars SZABU from announcing MDCAT results

IHC bars SZABU from announcing MDCAT results

4 hours ago
 Imran Khan asks govt to announce appointment of ne ..

Imran Khan asks govt to announce appointment of next CJP

4 hours ago
Punjab CM Maryam criticizes KP CM Gandapur

Punjab CM Maryam criticizes KP CM Gandapur

4 hours ago
 Punjab Govt Launches Global IT Certifications Prog ..

Punjab Govt Launches Global IT Certifications Program: 40+ global certifications ..

4 hours ago
 Punjab Govt launches global IT certifications prog ..

Punjab Govt launches global IT certifications programmes

4 hours ago
 Haier Air Conditioners: Embracing the Digital Era ..

Haier Air Conditioners: Embracing the Digital Era with the Haismart App

5 hours ago
 U.S. Ambassador Highlights Strengths and Benefits ..

U.S. Ambassador Highlights Strengths and Benefits of U.S.-Pakistan Trade and Inv ..

7 hours ago
 PAA’s New Term Commences as Mr. Ahmed Kapadia as ..

PAA’s New Term Commences as Mr. Ahmed Kapadia assumes role of newly elected Ch ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan