UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Seminar On World Polio Day Held At Quaid-e-Azam Medical College

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 24th October 2019 | 05:34 PM

Seminar on World Polio Day held at Quaid-e-Azam medical college

Chairman Standing Committee for Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education MPA Dr Muhammad Afzal has said that polio is a fatal disease which has disabled several lives across the globe

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2019 ) :Chairman Standing Committee for Specialized Healthcare and Medical education MPA Dr Muhammad Afzal has said that polio is a fatal disease which has disabled several lives across the globe.

He was addressing as chief guest to a seminar held at the auditorium of Quaid-e-Azam Medical College Bahawalpur here Wednesday in connection with World Polio Day.

He said that parents should vaccinate their children against the disease in order to curb it completely. He expressed hope that Pakistan will soon become a polio-free country.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance and Planning Dr Saifullah Bhatti, Principal Quaid-e-Azam Medical College Bahawalpur Prof Dr Javed Iqbal, Medical Superintendent Bahawal Victoria Hospital Dr Aziz-ur-Rehman, Director Health Service Dr Zafar Iqbal, representative of World Health Organization Dr Yasir Nawaz, District Health Officer Dr Zeeshan Rauf and District Officer Preventive Dr Zakir Ali also addressed the seminar.

The seminar was attended by students of Quaid-e-Azam Medical College and other institutions, health workers and notables of the city.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Polio Education Victoria Bahawalpur

Recent Stories

Gold price remains stable, traded at Rs 87,000 per ..

17 seconds ago

Bullion rates in Hyderabad gold market

19 seconds ago

Shipping activity at Port Qasim

20 seconds ago

Up-gradation of railway track to open more job opp ..

26 seconds ago

PM Khan extends sincere prayers for good health of ..

7 minutes ago

Pakistan placed in Group C of the ICC U19 Cricket ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.