Seminar on World Polio Day held at Quaid-e-Azam medical college

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2019 ) :Chairman Standing Committee for Specialized Healthcare and Medical education MPA Dr Muhammad Afzal has said that polio is a fatal disease which has disabled several lives across the globe.

He was addressing as chief guest to a seminar held at the auditorium of Quaid-e-Azam Medical College Bahawalpur here Wednesday in connection with World Polio Day.

He said that parents should vaccinate their children against the disease in order to curb it completely. He expressed hope that Pakistan will soon become a polio-free country.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance and Planning Dr Saifullah Bhatti, Principal Quaid-e-Azam Medical College Bahawalpur Prof Dr Javed Iqbal, Medical Superintendent Bahawal Victoria Hospital Dr Aziz-ur-Rehman, Director Health Service Dr Zafar Iqbal, representative of World Health Organization Dr Yasir Nawaz, District Health Officer Dr Zeeshan Rauf and District Officer Preventive Dr Zakir Ali also addressed the seminar.

The seminar was attended by students of Quaid-e-Azam Medical College and other institutions, health workers and notables of the city.