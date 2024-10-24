- Home
- Pakistan
- Seminar on World Polio Day highlights role of healthcare professionals in eradication initiatives
Seminar On World Polio Day Highlights Role Of Healthcare Professionals In Eradication Initiatives
Umer Jamshaid Published October 24, 2024 | 04:20 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2024) In recognition of World Polio Day, Khyber Medical University (KMU) hosted a seminar to underscore the pivotal role of healthcare professionals and medical students in the ongoing Eradication Initiative Peshawar. The event, organized by the District Emergency Operation Centre (DEOC) Peshawar in collaboration with KMU Institute of Public Health and Social Sciences, Pakistan Polio Eradication Programme, Public health Association KP and the Pakistan Pediatric Association Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, aimed to raise awareness about the importance of eliminating preventable diseases like polio.
The seminar attracted a large audience, including students, faculty members, and healthcare professionals, who shared their perspectives on disease prevention and public health. Dr. Khalid Rehman, Director of the KMU Institute of Public Health and Social Sciences (IPH&SS), emphasized the vital role of healthcare professionals in ensuring effective coordination between public health bodies, medical students, and communities to combat polio. He highlighted that sustained efforts, especially in high-risk areas, are crucial to achieving long-term health goals.
Dr. Saima Abid, President of the Pakistan Healthcare Association (PHA) and Head of Community Medicine at Pak International Medical College (IMC), acknowledged the key contributions of medical students in public health campaigns.
She urged students to take an active role in community health initiatives and deepen their understanding of disease prevention to help create a lasting impact on Pakistan's healthcare system.
UNICEF Health Officer, Dr. Fawad, addressed the global commitment to polio eradication and praised the efforts of local healthcare professionals in advancing this mission. He stressed the importance of rigorous disease surveillance, comprehensive vaccination campaigns, and active community involvement to keep Pakistan on course in its fight against polio. Dr. Ambreen Afridi, Head of Community Medicine at Khyber Girls Medical College (KGMC), called for enhanced collaboration between public health authorities and academic institutions to strengthen outreach and awareness efforts.
The seminar concluded with an engaging interactive session, where students and faculty members discussed key issues related to public health and disease eradication with the speakers. Dr. Ikram Khan, Coordinator of IPH&SS, thanked the participants for their dedication and reiterated the need for continued advocacy and education on public health initiatives, particularly the eradication of polio. The event underscored the importance of collective action in the ongoing pursuit of a polio-free Pakistan.
Recent Stories
PSX reaches highest level as 100 Index surpasses 88,000 points mark
Security forces kill nine Khwarij in Bajaur District
FO rejects OHCHR’s statement about constitutional amendment
Bushra Bibi released from Adiala jail in Toshakhana case II
Sophie Devine Celebrates ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 Victory at Dubai's Ico ..
Dubai Customs Introduces "Coronary Artery Calcium (CAC) Screening" Initiative to ..
IHC directs Adiala jail superintendent to present Imran Khan by 3pm today
Justice Mansoor writes another letter to outgoing CJP Isa
COAS witnesses multinational exercise Indus Shield-2024
PakVsEng: England opt to bat first in final Test match today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 October 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PHA opens Lower Topa Park for general public2 minutes ago
-
Dawat-e-Islami’s relief efforts for conflict-hit Gaza continuously underway: Attari2 minutes ago
-
Governor calls for collective efforts to eliminate polio2 minutes ago
-
SCCI chief for optimal facilitation of small industries in KP2 minutes ago
-
PM for using technology to improve tax, revenue collection2 minutes ago
-
AJK celebrates founding anniversary of state govt with traditional zeal, fervor22 minutes ago
-
Commissioner directs administration to focus on upcoming polio drive to achieve targets22 minutes ago
-
District administration committed to facilitate health organizations: DC22 minutes ago
-
Rs. 8 lakh smuggled cigarettes seized, man arrested22 minutes ago
-
Seven arrested for illegal hunting22 minutes ago
-
Roundtable discussion on character mastery held at QAU22 minutes ago
-
AJK's 77th emergence anniversary celebrated32 minutes ago