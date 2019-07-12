UrduPoint.com
Seminar On World Population Day Held

Fri 12th July 2019

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2019 ) :The district population welfare office organised a seminar in connection with the world population day here on Friday.

Speaking on this occasion, MPA Sabeen Gul said that the incumbent government was utilising all possible resources to control population. She added that dream of progress could not be fulfilled without creating a balance in population and resources.

She urged the population department officials to perform thier duties effectively and create awareness among the masses about population welfare.

District Population Officer Mazhar Iqbal said that world population day used to mark the day every year with zeal and the purpose of this day was to sensitize the masses about family planning.

Later, an awareness walk was taken out from the Raza Hall to Katchery Chowk.

