Seminar on World 'Thalassemia' Day held

(@FahadShabbir)

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2024) The Blood Chain Pakistan, Malakand Chapter & Directorate of Students Societies, University of Malakand (UoM) in collaboration with Gulrang International Hospital, Batkhela on Wednesday organized Seminar to commemorate "World Thalassemia Day, 2024.

"

The theme of the event was "Empowering Lives, Embracing Progress: Equitable & Accessible Thalassemia Treatment for All" at Gulrang International Hospital, Batkhela.

The speakers shed light on benefits of blood donation and said "let's pledge to spread mass awareness and donate blood to save the lives of patients suffering from 'Thalassemia'.