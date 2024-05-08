Seminar On World 'Thalassemia' Day Held
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 08, 2024 | 05:00 PM
DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2024) The Blood Chain Pakistan, Malakand Chapter & Directorate of Students Societies, University of Malakand (UoM) in collaboration with Gulrang International Hospital, Batkhela on Wednesday organized Seminar to commemorate "World Thalassemia Day, 2024.
"
The theme of the event was "Empowering Lives, Embracing Progress: Equitable & Accessible Thalassemia Treatment for All" at Gulrang International Hospital, Batkhela.
The speakers shed light on benefits of blood donation and said "let's pledge to spread mass awareness and donate blood to save the lives of patients suffering from 'Thalassemia'.
Recent Stories
2nd symposium on Battery Electric Vehicles held
European stocks rise but Wall Street slips
Pakistan Jr. Tennis team for South Asian Tennis Championship announced
KP Government establishes wheat procurement center at Havelian
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif takes note of schoolteacher torture
Art exhibition showcases abstract expressionist paintings by Sherzada Khalid Iqb ..
Police recovers body of youngster, netted killer
UK House of Lords' member Sayeeda Warsi calls on Deputy PM Dar
World Thalassaemia Day: Blood donation camp arranged
Jam Kamal urges Pakistan-Belarus trade boost: Potential yet to be fully exploite ..
Seminar on role of youth in building lasting peace, promoting tolerance held
Google provides up to 45,000 scholarships
More Stories From Pakistan
-
KP Government establishes wheat procurement center at Havelian43 minutes ago
-
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif takes note of schoolteacher torture43 minutes ago
-
Art exhibition showcases abstract expressionist paintings by Sherzada Khalid Iqbal43 minutes ago
-
Police recovers body of youngster, netted killer43 minutes ago
-
UK House of Lords' member Sayeeda Warsi calls on Deputy PM Dar43 minutes ago
-
World Thalassaemia Day: Blood donation camp arranged43 minutes ago
-
Google provides up to 45,000 scholarships50 minutes ago
-
300,000 MT wheat to be procured from leftover areas: CM50 minutes ago
-
World Bank delegation visits Planning and Development Department KP49 minutes ago
-
Exhibition showcases artistry of Jimmy Engineer at NCA54 minutes ago
-
President Zardari concludes 3-day Quetta visit, returns to Islamabad54 minutes ago
-
Women's University Swabi Celebrates Labor Day with Special Tribute to Staff1 hour ago