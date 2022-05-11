UrduPoint.com

Seminar On Youth Empowerment Held At Panjgur

Umer Jamshaid Published May 11, 2022 | 02:50 PM

Seminar on youth empowerment held at Panjgur

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2022 ) :Pakistan Youth Council organized a seminar titled "Youth Empowerment" here at District Council Hall of Panjgur district of Balochistan.

Faculty members and students from Panjgur campus of University of Turbat, Govt Girls Degree College, civil administration and civil society attended the event.

The IGFC South was the chief guest of the seminar held with the objective of promotion of economic, social, physical, cultural and environmental well being of all segments of society particularly youth from Balochistan.

IGFC South while addressing the seminar said that youth of Balochistan was the asset of the country. "Youth of the province must continue their education and pay no heed to the anti peace elements," he stressed.

Earlier, he answered the queries of the audience.

