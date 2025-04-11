Seminar on “Youth Entrepreneurship” held at ISRA University

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2025) The Sindh sports and Youth Affairs Department organized a seminar on "Youth Entrepreneurship" at ISRA University here Friday to bring together students, entrepreneurs, and experts to discuss the importance of entrepreneurship in driving economic growth and social progress.

The speakers at the seminar emphasized the need for young individuals to acquire skills and knowledge to succeed in entrepreneurship. Seyed Habibullah, Deputy Director, Youth Affairs Department Sindh Karachi, said, that they are committed to providing training and skill development opportunities to young individuals, enabling them to become self-employed and entrepreneurs around Sindh. He said, our focus is on equipping youth with the necessary tools and expertise to excel in their chosen fields.

He highlighted the department's initiatives, including workshops on innovative thinking and digital marketing, to foster a culture of entrepreneurship among the youth. The series of such kind of trainings and workshops are being started in entire Sindh's public and private universities to motivate youth towards the empowerment. He added.

Professor Dr. Faheem, Dean, Faculty of Business, ISRA University, encouraged young individuals to think outside the box and develop innovative solutions to real-world problems.

"Innovation and creativity are essential components of entrepreneurship," he said and added, we need to empower our youth to take calculated risks, experiment with new ideas, and learn from their failures. He emphasized the importance of collaboration between academia and industry to create a supportive ecosystem for startups and entrepreneurs. By adopting three things in the life the mindset, the technology and connectivity can lead youth towards better solutions in today's entrepreneurship markets. He added.

Waqas Ahmed, a Trainer in seminar conducted an interactive session on entrepreneurship, providing examples and insights to the participants. The session focused on the practical aspects of entrepreneurship, including business planning, marketing, and financial management. The seminar also included three startup experts in e-commerce industry panel discussion, which highlighted the success stories, motivation and difficulties , which lead them to finally success were inspired students.

The seminar concluded with the distribution of certificates and souvenirs to the participants, trainers, and panelists. The event marked a significant step towards promoting youth entrepreneurship and economic empowerment in Sindh.