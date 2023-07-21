Seminar on youth role on July 22

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2023 ) :A seminar on a topic of "Strengthening Unity and National Integration: Role of Youth in Fostering Cohesion and Solidarity" would be held at the Government Graduate College for Women, Chandni Chowk, on Saturday, July 22.

According to a handout issued here, the seminar would be addressed by MNA Barrister Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha, educationist Muzmal Mehmood, Salmi Butt, Director of Colleges Sarfaraz Gujjar and Vice Principal Dr Saeeda Jamshed.