UrduPoint.com

Seminar Organised On 'Awareness Of Traffic Rules And Regulations'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 22, 2022 | 10:32 PM

Seminar organised on 'Awareness of Traffic Rules and Regulations'

Centre for Guidance, Career Planning & Placement of Sir Syed University of Engineering & Technology on Friday organised a seminar on 'Awareness of Traffic Rules and Regulations'.

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2022 ) :Centre for Guidance, Career Planning & Placement of Sir Syed University of Engineering & Technology on Friday organised a seminar on 'Awareness of Traffic Rules and Regulations'.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Traffic Karachi Ahmed Nawaz Cheema, who was chief guest at the seminar, said that the total approved strength of the traffic police was 10,000, and at present only 6,000 officials were deployed in the department, according to a statement issued here on Friday.

Most of the police personnel was deployed in the Red Zone, facilitating VIP movement, and performing special duties during cricket matches and elections etc, Nawaz said.

Karachi was the country's economic and commercial hub and the most populous city of Pakistan. The number of registered vehicles in the city was increasing, and with it the city's infrastructure was changing, he said.

He said that the Traffic Department was planning to initiate a recruitment drive to meet the shortage of personnel.

Nawaz said that the department was running a comprehensive campaign in the print and electronic media, and organizing seminars in the academic institutions to create awareness among the people about traffic rules. FM Radio 88.6 was also dedicated to educating people on traffic related matters.

In addition, social media was also being used for the purpose.

He pointed out that the administration had installed cameras on 16 different places in the city to monitor the flow of traffic and 3.93 million challans were issued in 2021.

He said that the traffic wardens were given body cameras to record on-spot traffic violations. They were discussing with IT experts and software houses to develop a software to improve the traffic system to improve monitoring, control, and transparency, he added.

Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr Vali Uddin said that the university was very keen to work with the traffic department to address traffic issues in Pakistan by creating awareness among the students about traffic rules and regulations. Heavy traffic load was causing a number of issues. Smooth flow of traffic on the roads had become a challenge despite measures being taken to regulate the traffic, he said.

Registrar Syed Sarfraz Ali said that in recent years traffic accidents claimed more lives due to reckless driving and violations of traffic rules. It was need of the hour to curb the violation of lanes and signals in order to avoid fatal accidents.

At the end of the seminar, the vice chancellor along with Registrar Syed Sarfraz Ali and Siraj Khilji presented a souvenir to the chief guest.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Cricket Shortage Police Technology Social Media Red Zone Vehicles Traffic Hub Media Million

Recent Stories

Govt ready to take opposition on board on all impo ..

Govt ready to take opposition on board on all important issues: AJK PM

2 minutes ago
 Lahore High Court stops police from entering into ..

Lahore High Court stops police from entering into Punjab Assembly

2 minutes ago
 UN court rejects Myanmar challenge to genocide cas ..

UN court rejects Myanmar challenge to genocide case

2 minutes ago
 UK port blames French for summer getaway chaos

UK port blames French for summer getaway chaos

2 minutes ago
 Tennis: Hamburg ATP/WTA results - 1st update

Tennis: Hamburg ATP/WTA results - 1st update

7 minutes ago
 Solarisation of govt office buildings to bring man ..

Solarisation of govt office buildings to bring manifold advantages: Secretary Ho ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.