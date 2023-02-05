UrduPoint.com

Seminar Organised To Observe Kashmir Solidarity Day

Faizan Hashmi Published February 05, 2023 | 08:00 PM

Seminar organised to observe Kashmir Solidarity Day

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2023 ) :A seminar was organized under the aegis of human rights chair established in Punjab University to observe Kashmir Solidarity Day.

Representatives of the Human Rights Department, various welfare organizations and people associated with civil society and a large number of students were also present on the occasion.

Addressing the seminar, Prof. Dr. Abida Ashraf said that the human rights chair had conveyed the stories of atrocities on Kashmiris to the whole world through documentary films to raise the voice of innocent Kashmiris. She emphasized the need to play role to raise the issue of Kashmir at the international level.

Director Human Rights Muhammad Yusuf, expressing his views, said that today the entire nation is expressing solidarity with the Kashmiri people, while the violation of human rights in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir as the atrocities on Kashmiris are a matter of concern to the whole world.

Muhammad Yusuf said that the United Nations and other international human rights organizations should take steps to resolve the Kashmir issue in accordance with the resolutions of the United Nations for many decades.

Other speakers also expressed their views and emphasized that the international community should play its role in giving self-determination to the oppressed Kashmiris and resolving the Kashmir issue in the light of the United Nations resolutions.

A photo exhibition was also organized to highlight the atrocities committed on Kashmir while various banners and posters were also displayed, on which slogans about the freedom of Kashmir were inscribed.

The students organized Kashmiri clothes and Kashmiri food to express their solidarity with the Kashmiris. Prizes were distributed among the youth who took positions in the photo exhibition.

Related Topics

World Film And Movies United Nations Punjab Civil Society Jammu

Recent Stories

World Government Summit 2023 to kick off on 13 Feb ..

World Government Summit 2023 to kick off on 13 February bringing together 10,000 ..

1 minute ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak to open Global Tolerance and Hu ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak to open Global Tolerance and Human Fraternity Summit on Monda ..

31 minutes ago
 Dubai inmates receive over AED 7 million in financ ..

Dubai inmates receive over AED 7 million in financial aids in 2022

2 hours ago
 Dubai Customs, Dubai Chambers discuss support for ..

Dubai Customs, Dubai Chambers discuss support for private sector, enhance compet ..

3 hours ago
 Expo Centre Sharjah takes part in 2023 Global CEO ..

Expo Centre Sharjah takes part in 2023 Global CEO Summit in Lisbon

3 hours ago
 &#039;Joint Emirates Shield / 51&#039; launched

&#039;Joint Emirates Shield / 51&#039; launched

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.