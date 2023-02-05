Seminar organised to observe Kashmir Solidarity Day

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2023 ) :A seminar was organized under the aegis of human rights chair established in Punjab University to observe Kashmir Solidarity Day.

Representatives of the Human Rights Department, various welfare organizations and people associated with civil society and a large number of students were also present on the occasion.

Addressing the seminar, Prof. Dr. Abida Ashraf said that the human rights chair had conveyed the stories of atrocities on Kashmiris to the whole world through documentary films to raise the voice of innocent Kashmiris. She emphasized the need to play role to raise the issue of Kashmir at the international level.

Director Human Rights Muhammad Yusuf, expressing his views, said that today the entire nation is expressing solidarity with the Kashmiri people, while the violation of human rights in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir as the atrocities on Kashmiris are a matter of concern to the whole world.

Muhammad Yusuf said that the United Nations and other international human rights organizations should take steps to resolve the Kashmir issue in accordance with the resolutions of the United Nations for many decades.

Other speakers also expressed their views and emphasized that the international community should play its role in giving self-determination to the oppressed Kashmiris and resolving the Kashmir issue in the light of the United Nations resolutions.

A photo exhibition was also organized to highlight the atrocities committed on Kashmir while various banners and posters were also displayed, on which slogans about the freedom of Kashmir were inscribed.

The students organized Kashmiri clothes and Kashmiri food to express their solidarity with the Kashmiris. Prizes were distributed among the youth who took positions in the photo exhibition.