UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Seminar Organised To Observe World Anti Corruption Day

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Mon 09th December 2019 | 05:06 PM

Seminar organised to observe world Anti corruption day

An awareness seminar held here on Monday under the chairmanship of the Deputy Commissioner was organised to observe world Anti corruption day

NAUSHEROFEROZE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2019 ) :An awareness seminar held here on Monday under the chairmanship of the Deputy Commissioner was organised to observe world Anti corruption day.

According to details the Additional Deputy Commissioner Fayaz Hussain Rahoojo while addressing the seminar said, corruption was of two types and that was in financial and moral matters.

He said taking and giving the bribe was not meant as corruption, while misuse of vested power, irregularity in duty was also a bad kind of corruption.

He said, corruption was a big hurdle in the development and prosperity of country and to eliminate the bribery and corruption from our society we should strive sincerely to eradicate the menace.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Taashfeen Alam, Assistant Director Social Welfare Syed Ali Ahmed Shah, students of various Schools spoke on the occasion.

Earlier a big rally was also taken out from DC office in which officers of all govt institutions, students and notables of city participated.

Related Topics

Corruption World Moral All From Government

Recent Stories

References about BRT, Malam Jabba are ready: NAB C ..

11 minutes ago

WADA Recommendations on Russia Not Covering 2020 W ..

7 minutes ago

Russia Ready to Provide to US Guarantees of Noninv ..

7 minutes ago

Commissioner asks WASA to conduct official water c ..

7 minutes ago

UK economic growth likely to slow to 1 pct in 2020 ..

5 minutes ago

'NAB to achieve successes against corruption in 6 ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.