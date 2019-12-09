Seminar organised to observe world Anti corruption day

(@FahadShabbir)

An awareness seminar held here on Monday under the chairmanship of the Deputy Commissioner was organised to observe world Anti corruption day

NAUSHEROFEROZE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2019 ) :An awareness seminar held here on Monday under the chairmanship of the Deputy Commissioner was organised to observe world Anti corruption day.

According to details the Additional Deputy Commissioner Fayaz Hussain Rahoojo while addressing the seminar said, corruption was of two types and that was in financial and moral matters.

He said taking and giving the bribe was not meant as corruption, while misuse of vested power, irregularity in duty was also a bad kind of corruption.

He said, corruption was a big hurdle in the development and prosperity of country and to eliminate the bribery and corruption from our society we should strive sincerely to eradicate the menace.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Taashfeen Alam, Assistant Director Social Welfare Syed Ali Ahmed Shah, students of various Schools spoke on the occasion.

Earlier a big rally was also taken out from DC office in which officers of all govt institutions, students and notables of city participated.