Seminar Organized At ARL To Create Awareness About Smog

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2021 ) :A seminar was organized here on Thursday by National Cleaner Production Center and Environmental Production Agency at Attock Refinery Limited to create awareness about smog and its bad affects on health.

Assistant Commissioner, Cantt, Nousheen Israr and other officers attended the seminar.

AC Cantt addressing the participants said that the recent wave of smog was leading to a rise in the incidence of lung diseases.

A large number of people already suffering from allergies and asthma were facing difficulties in breathing, while several others were suffering from cold, flu, and chest pain, and visiting hospitals, she said.

She said that the fog season was prevalent in most of the parts of Punjab and the dearth of rains in the current year had increased air pollution.

The people with compromised immune systems needed to be extra cautious during the current season, she said and advised the use of a mask for those who already suffered lungs problems.

