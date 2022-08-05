Seminar organized at Pakistan Embassy to mark Youm e Istehsaal

A special seminar, in hybrid format was organized by the Embassy of Pakistan to mark the third anniversary of Youm-e-istehsaal, in condemnation of India's illegal unilateral actions of August 5, 2019 in Jammu and Kashmir

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2022 ) :A special seminar, in hybrid format was organized by the Embassy of Pakistan to mark the third anniversary of Youm-e-istehsaal, in condemnation of India's illegal unilateral actions of August 5, 2019 in Jammu and Kashmir.

The event was participated by eminent Chinese scholars, namely Dr. Chen Wei, a Senior Research Fellow at China Institute for International Strategic Studies, Dr. Lan Jianxue, the Director of the Department for Asia-Pacific Studies, China Institute of International Studies (CIIS), and Dr. Li Li, the Deputy Director of the Institute of International Relations at Tsinghua University.

In his opening remarks, Ambassador Moin ul Haque gave an overview of global and regional geopolitical developments with a focus on security situation in South Asia. He emphasized that India's illegal unilateral actions of 05 August 2019, which was in contravention of several UN Security Council resolutions and in violation of international law, have severely impacted the efforts to bring about durable peace and stability in South Asia.

India has unleashed a reign of terror on innocent Kashmiris depriving them of their fundamental rights and freedom.

While calling upon international community to facilitate a peaceful resolution of this long-standing dispute, the Ambassador also thanked the Chinese government for its principled position and consistent support on the Kashmir Dispute.

In their remarks, the Chinese speakers expressed concerns on the evolving global and regional situation characterized by growing China-US rivalry, Russia-Ukraine conflict and Covid-19 pandemic.

On South Asia, they underscored the need for bringing normalcy to war torn Afghanistan and peaceful resolution of Kashmir dispute as per UNSC resolutions.

A pictorial exhibition was also arranged at the Embassy on the occasion highlighting the atrocities of the Indian military forces against the people of Kashmir.