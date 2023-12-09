Seminar organized by FCCI,EFP

Employers and employees are two wheels of a cart and the Employers Federation of Pakistan (EFP) is making serious efforts to provide maximum facilities to workers

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2023) Employers and employees are two wheels of a cart and the Employers Federation of Pakistan (EFP) is making serious efforts to provide maximum facilities to workers

in addition to protecting legitimate rights of its members.

This was said by Senior Vice President of Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI)

Dr Sajjad Arshad while addressing a seminar jointly organized by the FCCI and EFP on "Multinational

Enterprises & Social Policy".

He said industrialists must establish close liaison with policy makers to put the country on a growth

trajectory.

He said that the first mediation centre had been established to resolve business-related disputes

and it was a good and positive step which should continue in future.

Syed Nazar Ali, Secretary General EFP, highlighted the importance of social justice and decent

work.

Nasir Ali, Director Masood Textile Mills (MTM), underlined the importance of the SME sector and

said that the growth was directly linked with this sector.