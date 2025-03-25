Seminar Organized On World TB Awareness Day
Muhammad Irfan Published March 25, 2025 | 11:40 AM
CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2025) An awareness seminar has been organized by the District TB Association on the occasion of World Tuberculosis (TB) awareness day. Deputy Commissioner Safiullah Gondal was chief guest on the occasion.
Medical Superintendent (MS) District Headquarters Hospital Dr. Ahmed Khan, Secretary TB Association Shaukat Azad and others were also present.
The deputy commissioner said that TB was a treatable disease for which good food and a healthy environment were necessary.
He said that all precautionary measures should be followed responsibly to avoid the disease.
The deputy commissioner said that providing the best medical facilities for the treatment of tuberculosis at the government level was the top priority.
Patients suffering from this disease were being provided with diagnosis, treatment and medicines free of cost, he added.
He said that the aim of celebrating World TB Day was to raise awareness among the people about the prevention and treatment of the disease.
The deputy commissioner said that the relevant experts in the public health sector were working to prevent TB.
The Secretary TB Association said that all possible treatment was being provided to the patients.
On this occasion, ration was also distributed among TB patients, while the deputy commissioner was given a gold medal in recognition of exemplary services in the district.
