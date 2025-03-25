Open Menu

Seminar Organized On World TB Awareness Day

Muhammad Irfan Published March 25, 2025 | 11:40 AM

Seminar organized on World TB awareness day

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2025) An awareness seminar has been organized by the District TB Association on the occasion of World Tuberculosis (TB) awareness day. Deputy Commissioner Safiullah Gondal was chief guest on the occasion.

Medical Superintendent (MS) District Headquarters Hospital Dr. Ahmed Khan, Secretary TB Association Shaukat Azad and others were also present.

The deputy commissioner said that TB was a treatable disease for which good food and a healthy environment were necessary.

He said that all precautionary measures should be followed responsibly to avoid the disease.

The deputy commissioner said that providing the best medical facilities for the treatment of tuberculosis at the government level was the top priority.

Patients suffering from this disease were being provided with diagnosis, treatment and medicines free of cost, he added.

He said that the aim of celebrating World TB Day was to raise awareness among the people about the prevention and treatment of the disease.

The deputy commissioner said that the relevant experts in the public health sector were working to prevent TB.

The Secretary TB Association said that all possible treatment was being provided to the patients.

On this occasion, ration was also distributed among TB patients, while the deputy commissioner was given a gold medal in recognition of exemplary services in the district.

APP/mha/378

Recent Stories

Army Chief General Asim Munir's mother passes away

Army Chief General Asim Munir's mother passes away

24 minutes ago
 Magnitude 6.7 quake shakes New Zealand's South Isl ..

Magnitude 6.7 quake shakes New Zealand's South Island

45 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 March 2025

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 March 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 March 2025

3 hours ago
 Mansour bin Zayed receives UAE citizens at his pal ..

Mansour bin Zayed receives UAE citizens at his palace's Al Barza Majlis

9 hours ago
 Ajman leases hit AED4.9 billion in 2024, up 50%

Ajman leases hit AED4.9 billion in 2024, up 50%

9 hours ago
Mohammed bin Rashid attends GDMO’s annual Ramada ..

Mohammed bin Rashid attends GDMO’s annual Ramadan media gathering

10 hours ago
 Sharjah CP chairs meeting of Police Academy Board

Sharjah CP chairs meeting of Police Academy Board

10 hours ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits Suroor bin Moh ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits Suroor bin Mohammed; exchanges Ramadan greet ..

10 hours ago
 Masdar to expand Endesa Partnership in AED1.4 bill ..

Masdar to expand Endesa Partnership in AED1.4 billion renewable energy transacti ..

12 hours ago
 Bilawal calls for national consensus on countering ..

Bilawal calls for national consensus on countering terrorism

12 hours ago
 Sunny weather with scattered clouds forecast for L ..

Sunny weather with scattered clouds forecast for Lahore

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan