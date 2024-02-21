Seminar organized to celebrate International Mother Language Day

A seminar was organized here at Govt National College on Wednesday to commemorate "International Mother Language Day"

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2024) A seminar was organized here at Govt National College on Wednesday to commemorate "International Mother Language Day".

The Regional Director Colleges Professor Mustafa Kamal Pathan was the special guest of the event and emphasized the importance of mother languages everywhere.

Among others who addressed the seminar were Deputy Secretary College education Rashid Khoso, Director Finance Colleges Dr Qasim Rajpar and Principal National College Dr Javaid Abbasi.

In the seminar, teachers and students delivered speeches in Sindhi, urdu, Punjabi, Pashto, Hindko, Rangri, Saraiki, Shina, Balti, and Kashmiri languages, and also recited poems, songs, and stories. The proceedings of the seminar were hosted by Yasir Qazi .

He also informed during the event that the United Nations has declared the next ten years for mother languages. At the end of the seminar, students and teachers were also awarded certificates.