Seminar organized to create awareness about Birth and Death Rules 2025

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2025) The Local Government and Community Development Department on Sunday organized a seminar at Government Islamia College to create awareness about Birth and Death Rules 2025. Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Mehr Wasiq Abbas Harl was the chief guest on the occasion.

Deputy Director Local Government Ghulam Shabbir Chhajo, Assistant Directors Local Government Malik Basit Khachi, Malik Zafar Abbas Galutar and Mehr Atif Harl were also present. Secretaries Local Government and Marriage Registrars from across the district participated in the seminar.

It was informed on this occasion that the Secretary Union Council will have the authority to register birth certificates and death certificates for one year. Assistant Director Local Government will have the authority to register birth certificates for 1 to 7 years.