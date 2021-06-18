UrduPoint.com
Seminar Organized To Create Awareness On Gynae Issues

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 18th June 2021 | 12:53 PM

Seminar organized to create awareness on gynae issues

Society of ABS and Gynae organized a seminar to create awareness among women about Gynae related issues here on Friday

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2021 ) :Society of ABS and Gynae organized a seminar to create awareness among women about Gynae related issues here on Friday.

Addressing the seminar, renowned gynecologist Dr. Nusrat Fatima stressed upon the need of creating awareness among women regarding their health issues. He said that the private NGO used to work in rural areas as the awareness among uneducated people was much needed as compared to other areas.

She urged participants to keep themselves in touch with their concerned gynecologist during their pregnancy to give birth to a healthy kid.

The gynecologist added that the organization was not only working to provide health-related facilities to women but also striving hard to educate them on the issues related to them.

Later, he disclosed the key preventive measures to women regarding keeping themselves healthy and safe. She said that a healthy mother can give birth to a healthy kid.

On this occasion, different other speakers also shared their views while the seminar was attended by a large number of women.

