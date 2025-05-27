- Home
- Pakistan
- Seminar organized to pay tributes to Pak armed forces for success in Operation "Bunyaan Marsoos "
Seminar Organized To Pay Tributes To Pak Armed Forces For Success In Operation "Bunyaan Marsoos "
Sumaira FH Published May 27, 2025 | 03:00 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2025) A seminar on Tuesday was organized at Kohat University of Science and Technology (KUST) under to pay tributes to the Pakistan Armed Forces for the brilliant success in Operation Bunyaan Marsoos.
Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Syed Zafar Ilyas, Pro Vice Chancellor, Deans, Directors, Heads of Departments, Teachers and a large number of students participate in the event .
Describing the youth as the real asset of Pakistan, Chief Guest General Officer Commanding (GOC) 9 Division, Major General Zulfiqar Ali Bhatti said that the enemy was trying to create a rift between the people and the armed forces through conventional war as well as cyber war against Pakistan, but the nation had always shown solidarity and foiled the conspiracies.
Addressing the ceremony, Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Syed Zafar Ilyas said that Operation Bunyaan Marsoos was a miracle, after which the enemy would not dare to attack Pakistan’s sovereignty.
Prof. Dr. Fakhrul islam, Director, Pakistan Study Centre, University of Peshawar said the Pakistani nation showed great national unity against recent Indian aggression .
General Officer Commanding 9 Division Zulfiqar Ali Bhatti said that Pakistan’s scientists and youth were the real asset of the country, adding the country's youth supported Operation Banyan Marusus at every front.
APP/azq/378
Recent Stories
Realme Opens Pakistan’s First Combined Sales & Service Store at Dolmen Mall La ..
Mini LED M90 Series: A Revolution in Visual and Gaming Experience
Vivo Y29: Where Style Meets Power in the Perfect Everyday Smartphone
ADNOC Drilling secures $1.15 billion, 15-year contract for two jack-up rigs
5.1-magnitude earthquake strikes Philippines
UAE ranks first globally in telecom infrastructure, digital government framework ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 May 2025
3 New Kingdom tombs unearthed in Luxor
Aldar announces launch day sell-out of all 133 homes at Waldorf Astoria Residenc ..
Man detained after car crashes into people following Liverpool parade
Anti-polio campaign underway in Chiniot
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Met office predicts very hot weather for Sindh5 minutes ago
-
PA Speaker grieves of death of ex-Governor Kamaluddin Azfar5 minutes ago
-
Three arrested, weapons recovered5 minutes ago
-
Police arrest drug peddler, recover liquor5 minutes ago
-
Youm-e-Takbir to be celebrated with full enthusiasm tomorrow5 minutes ago
-
Woman delivers baby in Rescue 1122 ambulance5 minutes ago
-
Seminar organized to pay tributes to Pak armed forces for success in Operation "Bunyaan Marsoos "5 minutes ago
-
Meeting held to review arrangements for Eidul Azha in Dera5 minutes ago
-
DC, DPO monitor anti-polio campaign in various UCs in Tank5 minutes ago
-
Three booked over power theft15 minutes ago
-
Trials for Inter-district Badminton tournament held15 minutes ago
-
Distt Admin conducts crackdown on food outlets, medical labs15 minutes ago