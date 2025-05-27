Seminar organized to pay tributes to Pak armed forces for success in Operation "Bunyaan Marsoos "

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2025) A seminar on Tuesday was organized at Kohat University of Science and Technology (KUST) under to pay tributes to the Pakistan Armed Forces for the brilliant success in Operation Bunyaan Marsoos.

Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Syed Zafar Ilyas, Pro Vice Chancellor, Deans, Directors, Heads of Departments, Teachers and a large number of students participate in the event .

Describing the youth as the real asset of Pakistan, Chief Guest General Officer Commanding (GOC) 9 Division, Major General Zulfiqar Ali Bhatti said that the enemy was trying to create a rift between the people and the armed forces through conventional war as well as cyber war against Pakistan, but the nation had always shown solidarity and foiled the conspiracies.

Addressing the ceremony, Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Syed Zafar Ilyas said that Operation Bunyaan Marsoos was a miracle, after which the enemy would not dare to attack Pakistan’s sovereignty.

Prof. Dr. Fakhrul islam, Director, Pakistan Study Centre, University of Peshawar said the Pakistani nation showed great national unity against recent Indian aggression .

General Officer Commanding 9 Division Zulfiqar Ali Bhatti said that Pakistan’s scientists and youth were the real asset of the country, adding the country's youth supported Operation Banyan Marusus at every front.

APP/azq/378