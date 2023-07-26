Open Menu

Seminar Over Importance Of Toilet Use

Sumaira FH Published July 26, 2023 | 12:50 PM

Seminar over importance of toilet use

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2023 ) :Aghai Institute, a non-governmental organisation arranged seminar over importance of use of toilet here Wednesday.

Speakers highlighted significance of clean drinking water, improving sanitation system and adopting hygiene principles particularly for the people living in the rural belt.

Representatives of the local health, education experts from related institutions including health engineering along with civil society members participated in the gathering.

The seminar discussed implementation of wash program with its positive results came out for the people's health.

CEO Health Dr. Zafar Abbas, MS DHQ Dr. Ziaul Hasan, Dr. Muhammad Rafiq, Irfan Syal from PDMA, Assistant Director Technical Tanveer Ahmed Sahoo in their keynote address shared suggestions to improve sanitation system within the people's living.

They said cleanliness was important part of health, which couldn't possible without washing properly.

The main reason for diseases was non-availability of clean water and lack of sanitation facilities.

In order to make the wash program better and more effective, the communication and support of the relevant institutions was very important, they said.

Project Manager of Aghai Institute Waqas Tahir said sanitation and clean water were basic needs of human being.

The main cause of diseases was lack of provision of clean water and sanitation facilities, he said.

He said they were committed to provide clean water and sanitation facilities to 100 percent of the people globally by 2030 including Pakistan.

