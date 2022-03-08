Seminar pays tribute to women mining engineers, entrepreneurs

The Mines & Minerals Department (MMD) Punjab Tuesday arranged a seminar titled 'Champions of Change' to celebrate the exceptional contribution of women mining engineers and entrepreneurs working tirelessly in the mineral sector

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2022 ) :The Mines & Minerals Department (MMD) Punjab Tuesday arranged a seminar titled 'Champions of Change' to celebrate the exceptional contribution of women mining engineers and entrepreneurs working tirelessly in the mineral sector.

Provincial Minister for Women Development Department Ashifa Riaz Fatiana was the chief guest, while MMD Secretary Aamir Ijaz Akbar, Additional Secretary Sarah Rashid, Deputy Secretary Aatika Ammar Bukhari and women from different walks of life were present.

Addressing the seminar, the minister said that every woman was the trustee of the good training of her future generations, adding that women were leaders by birth.

She said that various daycare centers were being set up for facilitation of working women.

The MMD Secretary said that various pro-women development schemes had also been launched by the Minerals Department, adding that these schemes focus on gender mainstreaming and equality. A scheme worth Rs. 10 million would be completed in a period of one year, he said. It includes various activities and interventions to retain and attract females in this sector, he explained.