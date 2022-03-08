UrduPoint.com

Seminar Pays Tribute To Women Mining Engineers, Entrepreneurs

Sumaira FH Published March 08, 2022 | 06:32 PM

Seminar pays tribute to women mining engineers, entrepreneurs

The Mines & Minerals Department (MMD) Punjab Tuesday arranged a seminar titled 'Champions of Change' to celebrate the exceptional contribution of women mining engineers and entrepreneurs working tirelessly in the mineral sector

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2022 ) :The Mines & Minerals Department (MMD) Punjab Tuesday arranged a seminar titled 'Champions of Change' to celebrate the exceptional contribution of women mining engineers and entrepreneurs working tirelessly in the mineral sector.

Provincial Minister for Women Development Department Ashifa Riaz Fatiana was the chief guest, while MMD Secretary Aamir Ijaz Akbar, Additional Secretary Sarah Rashid, Deputy Secretary Aatika Ammar Bukhari and women from different walks of life were present.

Addressing the seminar, the minister said that every woman was the trustee of the good training of her future generations, adding that women were leaders by birth.

She said that various daycare centers were being set up for facilitation of working women.

The MMD Secretary said that various pro-women development schemes had also been launched by the Minerals Department, adding that these schemes focus on gender mainstreaming and equality. A scheme worth Rs. 10 million would be completed in a period of one year, he said. It includes various activities and interventions to retain and attract females in this sector, he explained.

Related Topics

Punjab Rashid Women From Million

Recent Stories

Women's role vital to contain fatal diseases, exce ..

Women's role vital to contain fatal diseases, excessive consumption of SSBs: Gen ..

49 seconds ago
 Horse & Cattle Show sports competitions started un ..

Horse & Cattle Show sports competitions started under aegis of SBP

50 seconds ago
 Shehbaz, Zardari, Maulana Fazl unveil reason behin ..

Shehbaz, Zardari, Maulana Fazl unveil reason behind no-trust-motion

25 minutes ago
 Pakistan Navy And Anti Narcotics Force Seized Drug ..

Pakistan Navy And Anti Narcotics Force Seized Drugs In A Joint Operation

29 minutes ago
 Packaging sector must be given industry status: FP ..

Packaging sector must be given industry status: FPCCI

51 seconds ago
 RWMC organizes a seminar to mark International Wom ..

RWMC organizes a seminar to mark International Women's Day

54 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>