Seminar, Photo Exhibition Held As Independence Day Celebrations Begin At Mazar-e-Quaid
Sumaira FH Published August 11, 2025 | 07:24 PM
The 78th Independence Day of Pakistan is not merely a day of celebration but a moment of reaffirming our national resolve
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2025) The 78th Independence Day of Pakistan is not merely a day of celebration but a moment of reaffirming our national resolve.
This was the central message conveyed by speakers at the inaugural program of the Independence Day celebrations, organized by the Quaid-e-Azam academy and the Quaid-e-Azam Mazar Management Board. The event took place at the audiovisual hall of Mazar-e-Quaid, featuring a seminar titled “Soldiers of Truth in the Battle for Righteousness” along with a photo exhibition.
Speakers noted that the Pakistan-India conflicts are not merely military skirmishes between two nations but ideological battles. They reiterated that Pakistan is not just a geographical entity but a manifestation of faith, ideology, and belief. They paid tribute to the soldiers of the armed forces, calling them the pride of the nation, and stated that while Pakistan is a peace-loving country, it will never compromise on its sovereignty or national honor.
The seminar was graced by Colonel (Retd.) Mukhtar Ahmed Butt as the chief guest, with Colonel (Retd.) Akhtar Khalili as president of the programs. Assistant Professor Muhammad Ali conducted the proceedings.
Resident Engineer of the Quaid-e-Azam Mazar Management board Abdul Aleem Sheikh emphasized the significance of the occasion. Zahid Hussain Abro from the Quaid-e-Azam Academy delivered the vote of thanks.
Speakers included senior journalist Munawar Rajput, Absar Ahmed, Misbah Awan, Professor Muhammad Raza Shah, Abdul Aleem Sheikh, Zahid Hussain Abro, and various students. The program began with a recitation from the Holy, followed by a Naat presented by female students of the University of Karachi. Students also delivered speeches and performed national songs.
The event concluded with the presentation of traditional Ajrak shawls and shields to the chief guest, president of the ceremony, and participating students by the organizers.
