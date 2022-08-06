Seminar planned to engage youth for climate action in Pakistan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2022 ) :Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) has planned a seminar through its project, Strengthening Climate Adaptation and Resilience (SAR), for engaging youth for climate action in Pakistan.

The seminar will be held on August 12, 2022 in connection with observance of International Youth Day, says a press release issued here on Saturday.

The project "Strengthening Climate Adaptation and Resilience (SAR)" supports the entire planning cycle of climate change adaptation measures in selected districts and on national level.

While GIZ is supporting Pakistan government to improve the conditions for climate adaptation and resilience as well as climate risk management with a specific focus on vulnerable population, especially women and children.

SAR project is also equipping young people with the knowledge and skills consistent with and necessary for a climate-challenged modern economy.

It is similarly developing and supporting the implementation of training and awareness-raising formats on climate risks and climate risk management in schools, and universities.

Through this initiative of youth engagement, the SAR project intends to foster awareness amongst the youth and capacity-building measures vis-à-vis climate change adaptation and mitigation.

"Engaging Youth for Climate Action" event will recognize and support the critical role youth plays in successful climate action, adds the press release.

The event will mobilize and facilitate action by enabling a climate adaptation/mitigation roadmap and providing a dedicated platform for young advocates to offer inspiring and original insights on issues that matter to them.