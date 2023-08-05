Open Menu

Seminar, Rally Held To Mark Kashmir Day

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 05, 2023 | 02:20 PM

Seminar, rally held to mark Kashmir day

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2023 ) :A seminar and rally was organized under the supervision of Commissioner Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti against exploitation of Kashmiris by Modi's fascist government for four years, here at Sargodha.

SP Investigation Farhan Ahmed, Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Umar Farooq, Director General (DG), Punjab Horticulture Authority (PHA) Tauqeer Haider Kazmi, Chief Officer, Municipal Cooperation Tariq Paroya, Chief Officer (CO) education Akhtar Abbas, President Chamber of Commerce and Industry Sajid Tariq, Dr. Prof. Haroon-ur-Rasheed attended the seminar.

People from all walks of life, including Administrative officers and government employees, students and female students participated in large numbers. The rally started from Arts Council Complex and ended at DPO Chowk.

Addressing the participants in a seminar, held at Jinnah Hall, the commissioner said that the international community should take immediate notice of Indian atrocities and the withdrawal of Kashmir's independent status.

He said that Pakistanis were standing with their Kashmiri brothers in their freedom struggle.The purpose of organizing the day is to create awareness among the young generation about Kashmiris' freedom struggle .

SP Investigation Farhan Ahmed said that the Kashmir issue should be resolved according to the United Nations resolutions.

At the end of the seminar,Commissioner Amjad Bhatti and SP Investigation Farhan Ahmed also planted saplings in connection with the urbanisation campaign in the Company Bagh.

Related Topics

India United Nations Education Punjab Company Young Sargodha Chamber Bagh Commerce All From Government Industry

Recent Stories

Imran Khan's legal team challenges Thoshakhana ver ..

Imran Khan's legal team challenges Thoshakhana verdict before SC

1 minute ago
 Public Prosecution receives global standard certif ..

Public Prosecution receives global standard certification for effective governan ..

11 minutes ago
 Imran Khan arrested after being convicted in Thosh ..

Imran Khan arrested after being convicted in Thoshakhana case

56 minutes ago
 Steps being taken to promote screen tourism: Marri ..

Steps being taken to promote screen tourism: Marriyum

1 hour ago
 Pak Army vows to continue support of Kashmiris str ..

Pak Army vows to continue support of Kashmiris struggle

3 hours ago
 Kashmiris to observe Youm-e-Istehsal today

Kashmiris to observe Youm-e-Istehsal today

4 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 August 2023

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 August 2023

6 hours ago
 New phase of Empowering Future Leaders Program lau ..

New phase of Empowering Future Leaders Program launched in Switzerland

13 hours ago
 'Below acceptable standards': Olympic open water t ..

'Below acceptable standards': Olympic open water test in Seine postponed

15 hours ago
 Austin, Polish Defense Minister Discuss Wagner Gro ..

Austin, Polish Defense Minister Discuss Wagner Group's Presence in Belarus - Pen ..

15 hours ago
 US, Partners Call for End to Ethnic Violence in Su ..

US, Partners Call for End to Ethnic Violence in Sudan's Darfur Region - State De ..

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan