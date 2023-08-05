Seminar, rally held to mark Kashmir day

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2023 ) :A seminar and rally was organized under the supervision of Commissioner Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti against exploitation of Kashmiris by Modi's fascist government for four years, here at Sargodha.

SP Investigation Farhan Ahmed, Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Umar Farooq, Director General (DG), Punjab Horticulture Authority (PHA) Tauqeer Haider Kazmi, Chief Officer, Municipal Cooperation Tariq Paroya, Chief Officer (CO) education Akhtar Abbas, President Chamber of Commerce and Industry Sajid Tariq, Dr. Prof. Haroon-ur-Rasheed attended the seminar.

People from all walks of life, including Administrative officers and government employees, students and female students participated in large numbers. The rally started from Arts Council Complex and ended at DPO Chowk.

Addressing the participants in a seminar, held at Jinnah Hall, the commissioner said that the international community should take immediate notice of Indian atrocities and the withdrawal of Kashmir's independent status.

He said that Pakistanis were standing with their Kashmiri brothers in their freedom struggle.The purpose of organizing the day is to create awareness among the young generation about Kashmiris' freedom struggle .

SP Investigation Farhan Ahmed said that the Kashmir issue should be resolved according to the United Nations resolutions.

At the end of the seminar,Commissioner Amjad Bhatti and SP Investigation Farhan Ahmed also planted saplings in connection with the urbanisation campaign in the Company Bagh.