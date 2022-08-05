Seminar, rally held to mark Youm-e-Istehsal

The University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) Friday arranged a seminar, took out a rally and observed one minute silence to mark the Youm-e-Istehsal (Day of Kashmiris Exploitation).

Speaking on the occasion, UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan said that nation stands united in support to Kashmiris in their legitimate struggle for self-determination, reaffirmed by the international community in numerous United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions.

He slammed oppression in Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK) which is clear violations of international laws.

Senior Tutor Dr Shoukat Ali urged the world to play its role to end the Indian terrorism in IIOJK.

Treasurer Umar Saeed Qadri said that India should stop denying ground realities, must come out of illusions and accept the fact that it cannot suppress the voice of Kashmiris with brute force and conspiracies.