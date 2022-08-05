Seminar, rally held to mark Youm-e-Istehsal Kashmir

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2022 ) :Youm-e-Istehsal Kashmir (Day of Kashmiris Exploitation) was observed in the district, like in other parts of the country, under the aegis of the district administration, here on Friday.

In this connection, a seminar and a rally were held at District Council Chowk, participated by MPAs Mian Waris Aziz, Shakeel Shahid, Divisional Commissioner Zahid Hussain, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Imran Hamid Sheikh, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) education Ali Ahmad Siyan, officers of various departments and a large number of students.

The participants were carrying banners, posters and placards inscribed with different slogans in favour of Kashmiri people.

Bells were rung and silence for one minute was observed to express solidarity with Kashmiris and their martyrs.

Addressing the participants, the divisional commissioner said that Pakistani nation was standing with Kashmiris and extending full support to their struggle for right to self-determination.

He said that India illegally occupied Jammu & Kashmir in 1948, while three years had passed after the lockdown in Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK). He said that Indian premier Narendra Modi and his forces were committing barbarism in IIOJK. He urged the world community to take notice of the situation and resolve the long-standing issue. He said that Pakistani nation presented salute to Kashmiri people as they were continuing their struggle for freedom despite difficult situation in the Valley. He said the day was not far away when Kashmir would get independence.