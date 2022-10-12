Seminar, rally held to observe World Arthritis Day

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2022 ) :Liaquat University of Medical & Health Sciences (LUMHS) on Wednesday held a rally and a seminar to mark World Arthritis Day.

LUMHS Vice Chancellor Dr Ikramuddin Ujan led the rally organized by Arthritis Foundation Pakistan and Orthopedic Department (Trauma Center) to raise awareness against the disease.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Ikramuddin said there were several causes of increasing knee pain, including knee sprains, increased uric acid levels and age-related infections. "International Arthritis Day is celebrated every year on October 12 worldwide with the aim of creating awareness about the causes and impact of rheumatic and musculoskeletal diseases.

" Meanwhile, a seminar was also held to make people aware of the potential causes and effects of rheumatic and musculoskeletal diseases, often referred to as RMDs.

Besides, a camp was also set up at the Trauma Center in which orthopedic surgeons Dr. Faheem Memon, Abbas Memon, Dr. Mohammad Khan Pathan, Dr. Rashid Ahmed Bhatti and other experts examined the patients.